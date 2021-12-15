"I don't need it to prove that I am the best" - Zlatan Ibrahimovic on missing out on the Ballon d'Or award in his career 

AC Milan striker and Swedish international Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said he does not need to win the Ballon d'Or to prove he is the best player in the footballing world. Ibrahimovic has played for many big clubs including Ajax, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Barcelona and Manchester United in his illustrious and long career.

While presenting his book 'Adrenaline' at an event in Milan, Ibrahimovic said:

“The Ballon d’Or is a nice thing. But I don’t need it to prove that I am the best.”

beIN SPORTS USA @beINSPORTSUSA



beinsports.com/us/serie-a/new… He's sure like no one else, and Zlatan insists he's "the best" without a Ballon D'Or 😎 He's sure like no one else, and Zlatan insists he's "the best" without a Ballon D'Or 😎beinsports.com/us/serie-a/new…

The event to promote his book was held after Ibrahimovic scored 300 career goals in European club football. He achieved the feat after scoring against Udinese in a 1-1 draw in a Serie A clash.

Ibrahimovic is now only the third player, behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, to have scored 300 goals in the 21st-century European club tournament history.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Ibrahimović scores his 300th goal in Europe's top five leagues to rescue a point for Milan against Udinese.



Doing it in style! 💥 Cometh the Hour, Cometh the Zlatan 🦁Ibrahimović scores his 300th goal in Europe's top five leagues to rescue a point for Milan against Udinese.Doing it in style! 💥 https://t.co/pTaToqer55

Ibrahimovic's agent Mino Riola also took forward the Swedish international's statement and said that he does not believe in awards like the Ballon d'Or because they have not yet been conferred to his client. Speaking about the secret of the longevity that he possesses, Ibrahimovic said:

''It's the mentality. I train the same way I play. Every day is a final. It was difficult for me when I came to Milan (for the second spell at the club), but we've created a group. We have created an atmosphere that is over the top.

He added:

"Now, I wake up with pain every day but I have adrenaline and I go on. This year, the adrenaline is for the Scudetto. Yesterday, I scored a goal but we didn't win and it hurts."

Ibrahimovic scored a late equalizer in his side's last league game against Udinese and managed to secure a point. AC Milan are well and truly in the title contention race this year, trailing table leaders Inter Milan by just a point.

Ibrahimovic agreed that Lewandowski deserved to win Ballon d'Or this year

The 40-year-old Swedish international also revealed he wanted Bayern Munich goal machine Robert Lewandowski to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or this year. Ibrahimovic made the remark after Argentina forward and his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi won his 7th Ballon d'Or award.

When asked upon the Ronaldo-Messi debate and his Ballon d'Or pick, Ibrahimovic replied:

"Both are very good. I'll say Messi because we played together. But Lewandowski deserved the Ballon d'Or this year."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar