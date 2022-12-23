"I need to unlock something in your brain" - Mikel Arteta reveals he threatened to replace Arsenal star unless he changed role

Mikel Arteta has said that he made a bold move to revitalise Granit Xhaka's career at Arsenal. He told the midfielder that he needed to start scoring goals or risk getting replaced.

Arteta admitted that he was prepared to sign a new player if Xhaka was not up to the task. Fortunately, though, the midfielder rose to the challenge and become an integral part of the team.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



talksport.com/football/12848… Mikel Arteta says he threatened Granit Xhaka over his place in team unless he changed role #AFC Mikel Arteta says he threatened Granit Xhaka over his place in team unless he changed role #AFC talksport.com/football/12848…

Speaking to Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports, the Arsenal boss said (via TalkSPORT):

“I think it was a necessity. The squad wanted to evolve to another level and be more dominant and have more resources in the final third to attack and to score more goals. We needed to make that change."

Arteta continued:

“I spoke to him at the end of the season and said, ‘I need to unlock something in your brain because you’re so comfortable and confident playing in this area that you have forgot that actually what is going to win us the game is here, and the team now demands somebody here, so unless you unlock that, I’m going to have to do something about it’."

The manager added:

“He took it straight away. He’s a very intelligent player; he came to pre-season fitter than ever, slimmer than ever. And he knew that if we wanted to take the team to a different level, we had to change his role. He knew that was coming.”

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom



“He’s a special person. He’s very straight, he’s very honest, he’s very loyal and very passionate about what he does. So when you have someone like that you want to help him, you want to protect him, you want him to fulfil the talent he has.” [ 🗣️| Arteta on Xhaka:“He’s a special person. He’s very straight, he’s very honest, he’s very loyal and very passionate about what he does. So when you have someone like that you want to help him, you want to protect him, you want him to fulfil the talent he has.” [ @SkySportsPL 🗣️| Arteta on Xhaka: “He’s a special person. He’s very straight, he’s very honest, he’s very loyal and very passionate about what he does. So when you have someone like that you want to help him, you want to protect him, you want him to fulfil the talent he has.” [@SkySportsPL] https://t.co/mxwOgg5DZp

Xhaka had previously struggled to make an impact in the final third, managing just one goal in three seasons. However, under Arteta this season, Xhaka has flourished in a box-to-box role, recording four goals and three assists in 20 games across competitions.

His impressive performances have been key to the Gunners' success. The north London are atop the Premier League after 14 games and look set to remain there when the new year arrives.

"He has always faced adversity and difficulty, and he’s never run away from it" - Arsenal boss on Xhaka

Since his move from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016, Xhaka has had a controversy-plagued stint in North London. Many have criticised the midfielder for his penchant to make costly errors and history of disciplinary problems.

However, despite acknowledging that Xhaka has made mistakes in the past, Arteta has spoken highly of the player's character:

“He’s a special person. He’s very straight; he’s very honest; he’s very loyal and he’s very passionate about what he does. ... He’s made some mistakes, and he’s learnt from it, but he has always faced adversity and difficulty, and he’s never run away from it."

Arteta has emphasised Xhaka's fighting spirit and determination to win, qualities that have allowed the player to flourish in a new role. The manager has given Xhaka a chance to redeem himself, despite the criticism that has been directed at the Arsenal player.

He will be pleased that the midfielder has exceeded expectations and prove his worth as Arsenal chase a first league title in nearly two decades.

Poll : 0 votes