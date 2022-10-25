"I need whatever Potter is smoking" "Advantage Salzburg" - Chelsea fans feel out-of-form attacker will produce 'stinker' in crunch UCL clash

Chelsea fans are displeased with Kai Havertz's inclusion in their starting lineup to face Red Bull Salzburg away in the UEFA Champions League group stage on October 25.

The 23-year-old German forward has struggled to reach expectations for the Blues in recent matches and has seen his form dip.

He is yet to secure a direct goal contribution in the Champions League, although he has played four matches. His Premier League contributions have also been minimal, with Havertz scoring just twice in 10 games.

The Stamford Bridge faithful were not pleased to see him in the starting XI and took to Twitter to share their opinions about the German forward. Here is a selection of their tweets:

Jef Costello @Abbefaria95 How on earth Havertz is still playing for us ??? How on earth Havertz is still playing for us ???

Chris @Chris46296473 @NizaarKinsella get this german fraud out the club man he’s so shit bro why do we persist with him @NizaarKinsella get this german fraud out the club man he’s so shit bro why do we persist with him

CHUCKED GUY💔💔🚶🚶 @makubuyavinz @NizaarKinsella Another day for us to watch sterling play rubbish football @NizaarKinsella Another day for us to watch sterling play rubbish football

Chelsea prepare to face Red Bull Salzburg in continental affair

The Champions League has had a two-week gap, which saw continental sparring teams playing within their domestic territories. However, the campaign is set to continue as Chelsea travel to the Red Bull Arena to face Salzburg in their Group E clash.

Only one point sits between the two sides, as the Blues perch atop the standings, while their Austrian counterparts sit right behind them.

A win today would ensure qualification for Round of 16 for either side.

Chelsea endured a troublesome start to their Champions League campaign, while German tactician Thomas Tuchel was still at the helm.

Since their loss to Dinamo Zagreb, which was Tuchel's last game in management, they have gone on to win twice against AC Milan.

They secured a draw against Salzburg in the reverse fixture, which happened to be Potter's first match in charge of Chelsea.

The Blues looked the more likely side to win, having scored early on in the second half, a 75th minute goal from their opponents spoilt their party. Salzburg will be hoping they can repeat a similar feat against the English outfit in front of their fans.

In domestic areas, both teams seem to be reaching expectations. Chelsea sit in fourth place in the Premier League after a turnaround in form with Potter's emergence as their new manager.

The Blues are unbeaten in all competitions under the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager so far.

In Austria, Red Bull Salzburg look prepared to snatch yet another Austrian Bundesliga title. They have consolidated their spot at the top of the table after 13 games.

