"I needed a detox from the internet" - Bruna Biancardi re-appears on Instagram after PSG superstar Neymar publicly confessed to cheating on her

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar's partner Bruna Biancardi has returned to social media, resurfacing with an Instagram post. The digital influencer's hiatus from the Internet had been a topic of discussion following news of Neymar's infidelity and apology emerged.

Breaking her silence on Instagram, Biancardi revealed (via Estadao):

"Look who showed up! I just came to say hi. I know you're saying I'm gone, that I haven't been here in a while, and it's true. I was in need of an internet detox, to get a little off. I know you understand me."

Biancardi expressed gratitude for the wave of positive messages received during her absence, promising a slow but steady return to her followers:

"There are a lot of people who send beautiful messages to me and I want to say thank you. Little by little, I'm showing my day, calmly. I'm not going to be 100% here but I promise to be back soon. I was sick too, I'm still a little bit cold but it's okay."

Biancardi also shared an intimate glimpse into her life, posting a picture of her pregnant belly.

PSG forward Neymar was recently seen displaying his affection for Biancardi at a gathering in Niteroi. The footballer was casually dressed in denim jeans and an Amiri T-shirt, while his pregnant partner showed off her baby bump while donning a pair of denim dungarees.

The couple's recent history has been laden with drama, particularly due to Neymar's shocking admission of his betrayal. The Brazilian had candidly confessed to cheating on Biancardi while she was carrying their child, reportedly marking a deep rift in their relationship.

PSG superstar Neymar slapped with massive fine after unauthorized lake project at his Brazil mansion

PSG ace Neymar has been slapped with a hefty 16 million reais (£2.6m/$3.3m) fine for constructing a lake at his luxurious Brazilian abode without proper authorization. According to GOAL, the 31-year-old superstar had been under investigation by the local council of Mangaratiba.

This coastal town, nestled to the south of Rio de Janeiro, raised eyebrows over several 'irregularities' tied to a construction scheme at his lavish mansion. Construction activities were suspended amidst the investigation.

Now, the footballer is feeling the sting of disregarding planning laws and proceeding with the building of an artificial lake without the necessary permits. The oversight is an expensive one, costing the PSG star a significant amount.

The council in charge issued a statement, revealing that four separate fines have been slapped on the football star for 'environmental violations in the construction of an artificial lake at the player's mansion'.

