Benjamin Mendy recently said that it was very easy for him to meet up with women for s*x after his transfer to Manchester City.

Mendy is currently on trial at Chester Crown Court on seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, and another count of attempted assault against him. The left-back has denied all those charges.

He recently spoke in the witness box (via Daily Star):

"Honestly, so easy, The way women were coming to me, I never had that before. Manchester City is one of the best teams in Europe. The way they came to me is not because of the way I look, it is because of football. Yeah I wouldn't say it was bad.

"For me if they wanted to have s*x and I wanted to, everything was fine. I would carry on my party."

Mendy made 75 appearances for the Cityzens, scoring two goals and providing 14 assists since his reported £52 million move from AS Monaco.

He won three Premier League titles with Manchester City before being charged with the allegations against him.

Mendy's offenses reportedly happened on five different occasions between October 2018 and August 2021. All of those incidents reportedly took place at Mendy's mansion in Cheshire.

Mendy's friend Louis Saha Matturie is also on trial as he reportedly helped the Frenchman find young women.

Saha Matturie has been charged with six counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault by seven different women. He has denied all the allegations, just like Benjamin Mendy has done.

Who has played as left-back for Manchester City in the absence of Benjamin Mendy?

Manchester City have tried various options at the left-back position in the absence of Benjamin Mendy, who last played for the club in August 2021.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was a reliable servant for Pep Guardiola's side in that position. The Ukrainian joined Arsenal at the start of the season and has continued to feature at left-back for the Gunners as well.

Joao Cancelo can play as a full-back on both sides of the defense. The Portuguese has been superlative for the Cityzens since his move from Juventus. He has tallied nine goals and 22 assists in 148 games for the English club, playing most games on the left flank despite being a natural right-back.

Centre-back Nathan Ake has also occasionally filled in at the left of the defense for the Sky Blues.

Guardiola's side also lifted the Premier League trophy last season without the defender, whose contract is set to expire next summer.. Hence, it is safe to say that they have fared reasonably well in Mendy's absence.

