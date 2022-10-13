"I have never been in a better dressing room" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta responds to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s criticism

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has responded to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's comments that the Spaniard has a tough time dealing with 'big characters and big players.'

The duo didn't share a great relationship during their time together at Arsenal. Aubameyang was stripped of the club's captaincy following disciplinary issues and his contract with the club was eventually terminated by mutual consent.

The Gabon international moved to Barcelona on a free transfer this January before returning to the Premier League with Chelsea in the summer window. Arteta, on the other hand, has led Arsenal to a spectacular start to the new season.

Arsenal @Arsenal "I have never been in a better dressing room... it’s an absolute pleasure as a coach to be a part of this group."



🗣 Mikel on the mood in the dressing room ahead of tomorrow's fixture



Read more "I have never been in a better dressing room... it’s an absolute pleasure as a coach to be a part of this group."🗣 Mikel on the mood in the dressing room ahead of tomorrow's fixtureRead more 💬 "I have never been in a better dressing room... it’s an absolute pleasure as a coach to be a part of this group."🗣 Mikel on the mood in the dressing room ahead of tomorrow's fixtureRead more 👇

Ahead of the Gunners' Europa League clash with Bodo/Glimt, Arteta was asked to comment on Aubameyang's statements.

“People are free to discuss what they want,” he told the media (via Football365). “I have never been in a better dressing room (than this season) – more enjoyable, more hard-working, a better relationship between staff and players and it is an absolute pleasure as a coach to be a part of this group.”

The north London club are currently top of the league table with 24 points after nine matches, a point ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Aubameyang, on the other hand, has started life at Chelsea in fine fashion, scoring thrice in five appearances for them across competitions.

What Aubameyang said about Arsenal after January departure

Aubameyang had accused Arteta of failing to handle 'big players' in the dressing room, claiming he works well with young players who don't question back.

“To manage big characters or big players, he (Arteta) can’t deal with it. He (Arteta) needs some young players, they don’t say anything, they listen,” Aubameyang said in an interview with A Jewellers (via Football365).

Following the re-emergence of his comments about the north London club and Arteta, the striker clarified that the statements were made soon after his move to Barcelona earlier this year.

"Aware there is a video out that was recorded just after I arrived at Barca. At the time I still had a lot of bad feelings in me - Arsenal are doing great things this season and I wish all my old guys well," part of Aubameyang's tweet read.

AUBA⚡️ @Auba Now full focus on tomorrow Aware there is a video out that was recorded just after I arrived at Barca. At the time I still had a lot of bad feelings in me - Arsenal are doing great things this season and I wish all my old guys well, just not on November 6Now full focus on tomorrow Aware there is a video out that was recorded just after I arrived at Barca. At the time I still had a lot of bad feelings in me - Arsenal are doing great things this season and I wish all my old guys well, just not on November 6 😜 Now full focus on tomorrow 🔵

Aubameyang is set to line up against his former club when the two London rivals face off on Sunday, November 6, at Stamford Bridge.

Poll : 0 votes