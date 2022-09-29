“I never had any doubt that this is where I belong” – Paul Pogba talks up Juventus return and admits Manchester United spell did not go the way he wanted

Paul Pogba left Manchester United for Juventus on a free transfer that sparked many reactions this summer. Three months later, the Frenchman has opened up about his time with the Red Devils and why he decided to return to the Old Lady.

Paul Pogba broke the record for the most expensive transfer when he left Juventus to join Manchester United in a deal worth €105 million during the summer of 2016.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Paul Pogba has completed his return to Juventus on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United, sources have told @LaurensJulien Paul Pogba has completed his return to Juventus on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United, sources have told @LaurensJulien ⚪⚫ https://t.co/g7plPi01vu

Despite a promising start, the Frenchman ended up not living up to expectations at Old Trafford. His last few years at the club were blighted by injuries and inconsistent form.

The midfielder has admitted that his time at Manchester United didn't go the way he wanted and that he felt it was the right time to return to the Old Lady. Paul Pogba told GQ Italia (via GOAL):

“I like to think and say that it is my heart that made the choice to come back to Juventus. It was also maybe the right time to come back here. The last three years in Manchester, also conditioned by injuries, did not go the way I wanted, it's not a mystery."

The midfielder also labeled his decision to return to Turin a good challenge, with the Bianconeri struggling in Serie A over the last two seasons. He added that this stimulates him to push himself even harder. The Frenchman said:

“Juventus came from two years in which they did not win the Scudetto. It was a good challenge for both of us, and maybe it was the right time to get together and try to take back our rightful place: me and Juventus."

"Inside of me, I know that this jersey is very special. It brings out my best. We built a good history with this team, which I never forgot even when I left. Coming back here for me is always a reason to push even harder, to stimulate myself to do well. I never had any doubt that this is where I belong."

footballitalia @footballitalia #Pogba #Juve #SerieA #MUFC #Transfers #Allegri Juventus star Paul Pogba promises he will work hard to return to action ‘as soon as possible’ and admits he remained in contact with Massimiliano Allegri while at Manchester United. football-italia.net/pogba-makes-pr… #Juve ntus #Calcio Juventus star Paul Pogba promises he will work hard to return to action ‘as soon as possible’ and admits he remained in contact with Massimiliano Allegri while at Manchester United. football-italia.net/pogba-makes-pr… #Pogba #Juve #Juventus #Calcio #SerieA #MUFC #Transfers #Allegri

Paul Pogba yet to represent Juventus since leaving Manchester United

Paul Pogba in action for Juve during pre-season.

The midfielder is yet to make his second debut for the Bianconeri since joining from United this summer after picking up a knee injury. So far, he's missed all of the Old Lady's nine matches across all competitions this season.

According to the Daily Mail, Pogba is likely to return from his injury layoff just 10 days before the World Cup, which puts his participation in the tournament under doubt.

