“I never expected him to be a manager” – William Gallas surprised with Lampard decision, but backs Chelsea legend to become ‘one of the best’ English coaches

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas has expressed surprise at Frank Lampard's decision to become a manager.

The Blues legend took up coaching just over a year after retiring when he was appointed as Derby County boss in 2018. The Rams missed out on promotion to the Premier League after losing in the playoffs, but that didn't dissuade Chelsea from hiring him after Maurizio Sarri left.

The 43-year-old enjoyed a promising debut campaign, despite a transfer ban and losing Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.

GOAL @goal Frank Lampard is the new Everton manager Frank Lampard is the new Everton manager 🔵 https://t.co/7Jq4ECjI15

He blooded an array of young and promising talents into the senior team, and guided them to fourth place in the league and FA Cup finals. However, Lampard didn't last much longer after that season, as a series of disappointing results led to his sacking in January last year.

After a six-month hiatus, the former England international returned to the management scene with Everton, who appointed him after sacking Rafael Benitez.

Gallas, who spent five years at Stamford Bridge playing alongside Lampard, was surprised to see his former teammate on the touchline. However, he has backed the Englishman to become one of the best English coaches. Speaking to talkSPORT.com with Bet365.com, Gallas said:

“I never expected him to be a manager! When I was playing with him, we never talked about this – maybe he talked about this with John Terry because they were very close.

“I never expected him to be a manager, but I’m very happy for him because he did a good job at Derby, and unfortunately at Chelsea, he didn’t have time to show what he could do. I’m sure, with more experience, he can be maybe be one of the best English managers.”

Gallas and Lampard won two league titles and one League Cup together at Chelsea.

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard makes rousing start at Everton

It has been a solid start to life at Merseyside for Frank Lampard. He has won two of his opening three games as their manager, both at home.

Lampard's tenure was off to a stunning start, as Everton drubbed Brentford 4-1 in the FA Cup. Following a 3-1 defeat by Newcastle United, Lampard's men enjoyed a convincing 3-0 victory over Leeds in the Premier League.

Betfred @Betfred



🟢 4-1 vs. Brentford

1-3 vs. Newcastle United

🟢 3-0 vs. Leeds United



A goal scored or conceded every 23 minutes on average... 🍿 Frank Lampard as Everton manager so far:🟢 4-1 vs. Brentford1-3 vs. Newcastle United🟢 3-0 vs. Leeds UnitedA goal scored or conceded every 23 minutes on average... 🍿 Frank Lampard as Everton manager so far:🟢 4-1 vs. Brentford🔴 1-3 vs. Newcastle United🟢 3-0 vs. Leeds United A goal scored or conceded every 23 minutes on average... 🍿 https://t.co/6dACDiGyDs

Going by their recent performances, the Toffees are enjoying life under their new manager, who has already made a huge impression. However, they have a tough road ahead, which will truly test Lampard. The Englishman is set for a reunion with Chelsea on April 30 at Goodison Park.

Edited by Bhargav