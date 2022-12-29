"I am never going to get over it" - Kylian Mbappe reacts to World Cup final loss after scoring 96th-minute winner for 10-man PSG 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has admitted that he will never get over the 2022 FIFA World Cup final defeat to Argentina. His comments came after he fired the Parisians to a 2-1 win over Strasbourg on Wednesday night (28 December).

Despite scoring a sensational hat-trick in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina, Kylian Mbappe ended up on the losing side. La Albiceleste nicked a 4-2 win on penalties after the game finished 3-3 at the end of extra time. Mbappe finished the 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with eight goals in seven matches, winning the FIFA Golden Boot ahead of Argentina’s Lionel Messi (seven goals).

B/R Football @brfootball Ten days after scoring a hat trick in the World Cup final, Kylian Mbappé wins it for PSG in the 95th minute Ten days after scoring a hat trick in the World Cup final, Kylian Mbappé wins it for PSG in the 95th minute 💥 https://t.co/suCfUaiykI

On Wednesday night, 10 days after losing the 2022 World Cup final, Kylian Mbappe started for PSG, saving their blushes with a 96th-minute penalty. After the match, he was asked to comment on the World Cup final defeat to Argentina.

“I think I’m never going to get over it,” Mbappe told the reporters (via First Post).

Kylian Mbappe added that he did not think it was fair for PSG to suffer because of France’s heartbreak and acknowledged that he was happy to return to winning ways.

“As I said to my teammates, there is no reason why the club should pay the price for the failure of the national team, they are two very different situations,” the 24-year-old continued.

“It does me good to come back with a win and to have a link with the club, the supporters and my teammates.”

The goal, which came roughly half an hour after Neymar was sent off for diving, marked Kylian Mbappe’s 13th in Ligue 1 in 15 appearances this season. His win allowed the Parisians to extend their lead to eight points (over Lens) at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Neymar receives fifth red card of his PSG career

One of the most experienced players on the team, Neymar did not cover himself in glory with his needless dive in the 62nd minute. A minute after he was booked for catching Adrien Thomasson in the face, Neymar dove inside the Strasbourg box looking for a penalty. The referee did not see any contact and unhesitantly showed him a second yellow in as many minutes.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Neymar was sent off with a second yellow after diving during PSG's match against Strasbourg. Neymar was sent off with a second yellow after diving during PSG's match against Strasbourg. https://t.co/a4mhFJI0rW

Instead of accepting the decision, the PSG ace verbally abused the referee and was lucky to escape further sanctions.

The red card, which came after Marquinhos had scored a 14th-minute goal and a 51st-minute own goal, marked the fifth of Neymar’s PSG career. He will miss Sunday's (1 January) top-of-the-table clash with Lens.

