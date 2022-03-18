“I am never happy” – Liverpool forward makes honest admission about Jurgen Klopp's decision during Arsenal game

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has revealed that he was unhappy at being substituted by Jurgen Klopp during their 2-0 win over Arsenal.

The Reds and Gunners met at the Emirates Stadium for a Premier League clash, with both teams wanting all three points for different reasons. Manchester City dropped points at Crystal Palace on 14 March and gave the Merseysiders a huge boost in the title race. They now have to win all their remaining matches to lift the coveted title.

Arsenal wanted to keep their five-match winning momentum going in their quest for a top-four finish. But that was not to be as they fell to yet another Jurgen Klopp masterclass. Jota scored one of the two goals on the night.

Speaking on Premier League Productions (via HITC), Shearer had asked the goalscorer about his feelings at the substitution:

“You can be honest with us, what did you think when you saw your number come up from the touchline that your last touch was a goal?”

Jota responded:

“Well, it could be worse. If I didn’t score, then it was worse. I am never happy when I have to come off, but it was a good way to finish the game at least.”

The Portuguese star’s displeasure must have been palpable, with Jota finding the net before being substituted. Liverpool, however, went on to secure the win they needed, thanks to another goal by Roberto Firmino to seal the deal.

Klopp’s men will continue to chase after the Premier League title, with the Reds now moving one point behind league leaders Manchester City. Arsenal will be pleased that, despite the loss, they remain consolidated in the Champions League spots.

Arsenal slide into top-four as Liverpool threaten Manchester City in Premier League title race

Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League

Although they lost to the Reds on the night, the Gunners will be appeased with their current fourth position in the Premier League table. They sit one point above fifth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand. They are well on course to currently get back into the Champions League since 2017.

They are also eight points behind third-placed Chelsea and could go within five points if they win their one game in hand over the Blues.

The Reds, meanwhile, have finally gained ground against the Cityzens in what looks set to become a Premier League title race to remember. Sitting just one point behind City, Jurgen Klopp and his men know they need to win every match. This is assuming the Cityzens maintain their strong performances. The result of the game between the two sides on 10 April could determine the fate of the title this season.

While the Reds will hope for City to slack, the Gunners will hope for the Blues to slack so they can sneak into a third-place finish.

