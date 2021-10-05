"I never played that way and I hate it" – Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku sends clear message about his playing style

Romelu Lukaku has opened up about his time at Chelsea so far, claiming the style of play employed by manager Thomas Tuchel is not to his liking. The Belgian said that despite being strong and physical, he does not like playing with his back to goal.

Chelsea signed Lukaku for a club-record £97.5 million this summer, and the Belgian made an instant impact with a goal against Arsenal on his debut. Since then, however, he has scored in just one Premier League game, netting twice in the 3-0 win over Aston Villa.

Speaking with UEFA, Lukaku said he had not been utilised in the right manner as yet. The Belgian said he wants to get involved in the link-up play and not wait in and around the box as a target man.

"The way I'm built – I'm quite big – everybody thinks I'm a sort of target man: just holding up the ball and being a goal poacher. But I've never played that way and I hate it," Lukaku said. "My biggest strength is that I'm dangerous when I'm facing towards the goal, because that's when I rarely make wrong choices.

"After I pass the ball, I know where I have to position myself in the box. I can do a bit of everything and in some games when I know there is a lot of space behind the defence, I play differently. The reason I'm so productive [in front of goal] is because I can do a bit of everything," he added.

Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku has big goals for Belgium

Having received his 100th cap for Belgium last month, Romelu Lukaku has set his sights on a new target. The Chelsea striker said the "ultimate goal" for him is to win a trophy with the national team.

"One hundred caps is something you really strive to achieve as a young player. I was lucky that I started out at an early age. I'm 28 now; nearly 12 years have passed with lots of ups and downs, but as a team we have always continued to grow," he said. "In the end, the ultimate goal remains to win and that's my motivation. Every time I play for the national team, I want to win. And to win a tournament."

Lukaku has scored 67 goals in 100 appearances for Belgium thus far. He will look to add to that tally when Belgium face France in the UEFA Nations League semi-final this week.

Roberto Martinez's side then take on Estonia and Wales in World Cup qualifiers next month.

