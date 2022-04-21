“I never saw this coming” – Craig Burley explains why Arsenal win over Chelsea ‘popped out of nowhere’ 

Arsenal stunned Chelsea when they picked up a 4-2 win on Wednesday to keep their Premier League top-four hopes up.

Former Scottish player Craig Burley shared his reaction to the six-goal event, admitting that it was a rather unexpected result.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Burley said:

“I never saw this coming because I thought Chelsea after being really poor at home against Madrid, a little bit embarrassing, got their mojo back smashed Southampton, did really well in Madrid, were super comfortable against Palace and you thought 'OK, looks like they're going to finish the season strong.''

"Then this just popped out of nowhere, defensively it was poor, they gave the ball away a lot, Lukaku got some game time, got taken off, didn't work for him. Timo Werner is looking lively, but they made too many mistakes, Christensen with the first one, it was a bad mistake, that set the tone for the evening and Arsenal played quite well, they went to a back three...and the youngsters for them going forward looked really good, I didn't see this Arsenal performance coming, I thought it was going to be four defeats in a row, but fair play to them, they've turned up and they deserved the three points.”

While the Blues already look set to finish in the top-four, the Gunners have no assurances, with Tottenham Hotspur currently in fourth place. Mikel Arteta and his men may have stunned the Club World Cup winners, but their victory comes after three straight defeats, which has seen them struggle to rise up the table.

Chelsea have an FA Cup final to gear up for, which, if they win, would see them raise their second trophy in 2022.

Arsenal have no such expectations. The Gunners have been knocked out of all competitions and will need a top-four finish to join the Champions League next season.

Eddie Nketiah turns up the performance for Arsenal against Chelsea

It was a scintillating match for the Gooners and neutrals alike as goals were plenty and Chelsea were stunned into defeat. While Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe continued their brilliant form under Arteta's tutelage, it was Eddie Nketiah who truly impressed.

The 22-year-old has struggled to find goals, having managed 14 Premier League appearances with no goals. However, a brilliant showing on the night saw Nketiah score a brace in his 15th league appearance of the season.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK What made it worse last night for us was the fact that Eddie Nketiah was from our Chelsea academy. Pleased to see he is doing well but would if preferred he scored against another team. What made it worse last night for us was the fact that Eddie Nketiah was from our Chelsea academy. Pleased to see he is doing well but would if preferred he scored against another team. https://t.co/8saruLPVUg

The star is an academy product of both the Blues and the Gunners, and he will be proud to have showcased his talent on the pitch with both sides playing.

