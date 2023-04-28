“I never saw so much sadness” - Lionel Messi’s ex-teammate reveals PSG superstar’s worst moment with Argentina 

Former Argentina international Marcos Rojo has said that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi was devastated following La Albiceleste’s Copa America Centenario defeat in 2016.

Between 2014 and 2016, Argentina lost three consecutive cup finals. In 2014, they lost the FIFA World Cup final 1-0 to Germany. In 2015, Chile beat them 4-1 on penalties in the Copa America final before picking up another shootout victory (4-2 on penalties) at the Copa America Centenario in 2016.

Rojo, who played alongside Messi in both the 2015 and 2016 Copa America finals, has said that everyone was wrecked following the Centenario defeat. Speaking to Argentine publication TyC Sports, he said (via PSGTalk):

“For everyone, I never saw so much sadness together as on that day. It was already the third we lost. The World Cup hurt, but it was the World Cup final; it can happen. In Chile, we had played very well, and we lost again. We flew that Cup; we broke it. We screwed up all the teams, and we didn’t get it again.”

Captain Lionel Messi was one of two Argentine players to miss a penalty in the 2016 Copa America shootout final defeat to Chile. Distraught after the loss, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner announced his retirement from international football.

Of course, he soon overturned his decision and has gone on to lead his team to not only the Copa America (2021) but also the FIFA World Cup (2022).

PSG ace Lionel Messi on trait he cherishes most

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi is widely hailed as one of the best players of all time. He's an excellent goalscorer, a visionary creator and has proven himself to be a capable leader, too.

However, when asked to share his most impressive personality trait, the PSG ace picked something else, saying that perseverance is his greatest asset. In an interview with Argentine outlet Bola VIP, the 35-year-old said:

“My best trait? I don't know, but I think it's always trying, I put something in my head, and I don't stop until I can achieve it.”

Messi was diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency when he was 11. He went through rigorous treatment to become a professional player. He won ten La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with Barcelona before bagging the Ligue 1 title last year with PSG.

His perseverance shone through for Argentina as well, continuing to push on despite suffering multiple setbacks. Without his endurance, Lionel Messi would not have been able to bring the FIFA World Cup back to Argentina after a 36-year-long drought.

