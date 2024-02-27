“I have never seen an athlete like him in my life” - Anderson Talisca makes bold claim on how long Cristiano Ronaldo can play football

Al-Nassr forward Anderson Talisca has praised teammate Cristiano Ronaldo for his quality and longevity after his displays in the colors of the Saudi Pro League giants. The Portuguese superstar has spent just over a year with the Saudi club, having joined as a free agent after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first high-profile player to move to the Saudi Pro League after agreeing a deal with the Riyadh-based side in January 2023. The Portuguese forward has continued to defy his age, scoring the most goals in the 2023 calendar year and impressing his teammates and opponents alike.

Anderson Talisca was at Al-Nassr before the arrival of Ronaldo, having decided to end his European sojourn by moving to the Middle East. The former Besiktas man predicted that his teammate could spend another six years, at least, playing professional football due to his incredible fitness levels.

He said (via X user @9NFCBALL):

"The legend Cristiano Ronaldo can play until the age of 45. I have never seen an athlete like him in my life."

Expand Tweet

Now aged 39, Ronaldo leads the goalscoring charts in the Saudi Pro League this season with 22 goals in 20 games so far. The former Real Madrid man has scored in each of his side's games since their return from the mid-season break.

Anderson Talisca has not been as prolific as his teammate this season but has played an important role for Al-Nassr this season, too. He has scored 13 goals and provided four assists in 16 league appearances this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues fine run of form with goal in derby

Two of Riyadh's biggest teams, Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab faced off in a derby during the weekend, with some of the biggest names in Saudi football on either side. Ivan Rakitic lined up for Al-Shabab alongside Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane started for Al-Nassr.

The match ended 3-2 in favor of Ronaldo's side, with the forward getting on the scoresheet in the first half. He converted a penalty to give his side the lead before Carrasco equalized, also from the spot. A brace from Talisca in the second half sealed the win for his side.

Al-Nassr remain in second place, seven points adrift of rivals Al Hilal, who lead the way in the Saudi league. Cristiano Ronaldo will look to continue his fine form in front of goal when the side faces bottom club Al-Hazm on Thursday, February 29.