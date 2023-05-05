"I have never seen such severity here" - Former PSG goalkeeper weighs in on the Lionel Messi situation at the Ligue 1 club

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Jerome Alonzo recently shared his take on the Lionel Messi situation. The Argentine attacker was handed a two-weeks suspension by the French club for his 'unauthorised' trip to Saudi Arabia.

Messi also looks set to leave the club once his contract expires at the end of the season, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. All things considered, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is at a crossroads.

Assessing the situation, Alonzo, who played for the club between 2001 and 2008, told Le Parisien:

"It's theatre. Who is fooled? During twelve years of QSI, the guys do what they want and have small penalties. That Messi is sanctioned, it is normal. But a fortnight's ban on going to Camp des Loges makes no sense when you think of all those players who lugged the club around and got nothing.

"The truth is that the leaders didn't know how to tell Messi they didn't want him anymore and play the outrage. Except for the dismissal of Dhorasoo fifteen years ago, I have never seen such severity here."

He added:

"Messi deserved to be slapped on the knuckles and he takes a punch in the face. It is very convenient to smash it. You didn't want to look like an idiot saying "I don't want Messi anymore". And you throw yourself on the first fault. But not sure that thus, you still do not pass for an idiot to designate Messi as a thug. Managing it like a CFA 2 kid who headbutted an opponent proves that you are the incompetent..."

Lionel Messi will miss PSG's Ligue 1 clashes against Troyes and Ajaccio as a result of his suspension.

Where will PSG superstar Lionel Messi play next?

With Lionel Messi's exit from PSG looking like a matter of time, the question arises about where will the Argentine superstar play next season. He has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona.

However, the Blaugrana's financial situation could make a move complicated. Barca need to free up €200 million from the wage bill to register new players in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Messi reportedly has a mammoth €320 million per season bid from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal. The Argentine moving to the Middle East would reignite his famous rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese currently plays for Al-Nassr.

However, there is nothing concrete about PSG superstar Lionel Messi's future. Whether he features for the French club again remains to be seen.

