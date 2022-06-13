"I never talked to anyone about it" - Dusan Vlahovic breaks silence over Arsenal transfer snub ahead of Juventus switch 

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has admitted that he received an offer from Arsenal during the January transfer window but never considered joining the Premier League giants.

The Serbian admitted that he had his heart set on a move to Turin and is 'honored' to play for the Bianconeri.

Vlahovic caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs thanks to his incredible performances for Fiorentina He scored 20 goals in 24 games in all competitions for Fiorentina during the first half of last season.

Arsenal were heavily linked with a move for the 22-year-old and were keen to sign a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who left the club by mutual consent in January. The striker, however, rejected the chance to join Arsenal and instead opt to move to Juventus in a deal worth €70 million.

He has enjoyed an impressive start to life at the Italian club, scoring nine goals in 21 games in all competitions. Vlahovic has provided an insight into his reasons behind snubbing Arsenal and joining Juventus. Vlahovic told Telegraph (via talkSPORT):

"Maybe my agent knows [about Arsenal's offer] but I never talked to anyone about it. I just had one club in my mind because Juventus is Juventus. There is nothing else to say. And now I feel honoured to be given this jersey. It's incredible every time I put it on."

"I definitely identify with their DNA. The Juventus personality coincides with my personality. When you come here, you never give up, you fight all the time, you make the sacrifices. This was definitely what I was looking for."

Arsenal's attacking resources are set to be depleted even further as French hitman Alexandre Lacazette will leave the club after the expiration of his contract on June 30. The 31-year-old has agreed to join former club Lyon on a free transfer.

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Manchester City star

Leeds United v Manchester City - Premier League

According to Football Insider, the north London club have moved one step closer to signing one of their top transfer targets. Gabriel Jesus is believed to have agreed to personal terms with the Gunners and is set to reunite with former Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium.

The Brazilian has helped Pep Guardiola's side win four Premier League titles, four EFL Cups, and a FA Cup. Jesus enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign as he scored eight goals and provided nine assists in 28 Premier League games.

He could, however, fall down the pecking order after the arrival of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez at the Etihad Stadium next season. Arsenal can provide the 25-year-old with the opportunity to be a regular starter and lead their front line next season.

