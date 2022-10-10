“I never thought I would say that. I can’t believe it” – Michael Owen delivers verdict on Arsenal after their 3-2 win over Liverpool 

Michael Owen believes Arsenal are the second-best team in the Premier League right now after Manchester City, following the Gunners' 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday (9 October).

Mikel Arteta's side leapfrogged City back to the top of the table after taking the win at the Emirates Stadium. Gabriel Martinelli's strike in the first minute was followed by a Bukayo Saka brace to hand the Gunners a vital victory.

The north London outfit have now won eight of their nine top-flight games this term, and Owen gave credit to the Gunners, who he feels fully deserved to beat Liverpool. The former England striker was asked if the Gunners were the next best after Manchester City, to which he told Premier League Productions (as per HITC Sport):

“I never thought I would say this, but yes I do. The way they are. There is no fluke about it, at the moment. They have got very, very good players. They are playing in a very good way. Confidence throughout the team and confidence at the club.

“Some of the main protagonists are struggling, at the moment. So, yes, I do think they could be the biggest challengers. I never thought I would say that. I can’t believe it.”

Owen further added:

“There is no question Arsenal deserved to win. I thought they played really well. Lots of energy. There is a great vibe throughout the stadium. Liverpool contributed, they didn’t play bad at all.

“But what I think you are seeing, which is what we expected actually before the game. And that Liverpool have dropped 5-10% on last season and Arsenal have picked things up on about 20% from last season. The tide is turning slightly. I thought Arsenal deserved it.”

Mikel Arteta "really proud" of Arsenal team following epic win over Liverpool

Arteta's side ended their wretched recent run against the Reds with a vital win that has got people discussing a possible title challenge for the Gunners.

The Spanish boss couldn't hide his delight following the full-time whistle at the Emirates Stadium, as he told Arsenal's official website:

“I’m really happy, really proud of the team and really satisfied with the way we played. We showed real desire, composure, quality and courage to play and win the game the way we won it.

“Physically what we have done, and what the players have produced individually was phenomenal. There’s not another way. Against Liverpool, you have to match or be better than them at that.”

Premier League @premierleague Arsenal’s goals were scored by 21-year-old Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli



have now scored 54 goals by players aged 21 and under in the



#ARSLIV Arsenal’s goals were scored by 21-year-old Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli @Arsenal have now scored 54 goals by players aged 21 and under in the #PL under Mikel Arteta, 22 more than any other side since his first match in charge 👶 Arsenal’s goals were scored by 21-year-old Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli@Arsenal have now scored 54 goals by players aged 21 and under in the #PL under Mikel Arteta, 22 more than any other side since his first match in charge ⭐️#ARSLIV https://t.co/UhMcfbL0eH

Poll : 0 votes