“I have a new number” - Manchester United transfer target claims he isn’t texting Ten Hag amid rumors

Ajax striker Brian Brobbey has ruled out a move to Manchester United amid rumors linking him with a transfer to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal this season, with summer signing Rasmus Hojlund scoring just twice in 16 Premier League appearances. Moreover, the Manchester outfit have netted the fewest among the top 14 league sides this campaign (24).

Amid these worries, Brobbey has been rumored to reunite with Erik ten Hag. However, claiming that he will remain with his current employers, the attacker told the Dutch publication Voetbal Zone (via Express):

"I also saw it on the news, but I will stay in Amsterdam. Would they be allowed to come back in the summer? Haha, who knows."

Brobbey worked under the tutelage of Ten Hag, when the latter was boss of Ajax before joining Manchester United in 2022. Claiming that he's not in contact with the Dutch tactician, Brobbey told media outlet Voetbal International (via Express):

"No, I have no contact with Erik. We used to text sometimes, but Erik has enough on his mind and I have a new number."

The striker came up the ranks at Ajax and has made 26 appearances across competitions this season, bagging 15 goals and four assists. Overall, he's played 102 matches for Ajax, scored 42 goals and won the Eredivisie twice.

Former Manchester United star urges Erik ten Hag and Co. to sign Tottenham Hotspur attacker

Son Heung-min (via Getty Images)

Former Manchester United star Dwight Yorke has urged the Red Devils to bring Son Heung-min to Old Trafford as they look for solutions to their goalscoring worries.

The Tottenham Hotspur attacker is undoubtedly the talisman for the north Londoners following Harry Kane's departure last summer. He's bagged 12 goals and five assists in the Premier League already this campaign.

Speaking about the South Korean forward, Yorke told Betting site Footy Accumulators (via Express):

"They need to buy players like Son – players who can make a difference to your team. Sometimes signing older players works, and sometimes it doesn’t."

It is unlikely that Manchester United would be able to convince Spurs into a deal for Son this January or in the near future. He's currently away on international duty with South Korea at the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar, where he's scored once in two matches as captain.