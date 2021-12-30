"I don't see Manchester United finishing in fourth" - Nigel de Jong names the 2 Premier League sides that will battle for a top 4 spot this season

Former Manchester City midfielder Nigel de Jong does not think Manchester United will finish in the top 4 this season. Instead, the Dutchman believes that the fight for 4th place in the Premier League will be between Arsenal and West Ham.

Speaking to Ladbrokes, De Jong explained how he thinks Manchester United will take time to gel under Ralf Rangnick and that Arsenal not having European football to worry about will help them in the long run. He said:

"I don’t see Man United finishing in fourth this season, even if they’re currently favourites behind Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea to do so; I really don’t. I think it’ll be a battle between Arsenal and West Ham.

"Arsenal are doing well, but there’s still a long way to go this season; I’m not sure they can sustain this form for the duration of the season. That being said, they don’t have to worry about European football so they have very little in the way of distractions over the next few months."

He continued,

"They’ve got some great young kids who are constantly building on their experience. Obviously their current problem with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doesn’t help things, so I can see them getting rid of him in January.

"I think they could do with bringing in two or three more players in January. I like Arsenal; they can be a positive force in the second half of the season, but the only way I see them doing that is by bringing in a couple of players next month."

"There’s a long time between now and the end of the season, and there’s a lot of football to be played in that time. If they do that, then they’ve got every chance of finishing in the top four."

Manchester United are currently 7th in the league, seven points off Arsenal in 4th with two games in hand. Ralf Rangnick's side will host Burnley later tonight in what will be a must-win game if they are to keep themselves in the race for the top 4.

"I think there’s a big problem surrounding the egos there" - De Jong on Manchester United's problems this season

Cristiano Ronaldo and Pogba are just two of plethora of stars at Manchester United

De Jong also highlighted Manchester United's problems this season and how he believes Ralf Rangnick will have a tough time handling some of the players at the club. He explained:

"Man United have a bigger issue, for me. I think there’s a big problem surrounding the egos there, and how Ralf Rangnick can keep everything together. The majority of those players are aged 28 and over, so he’s got a big problem on his hands to keep everybody under control. I don’t see them competing for fourth spot."

"I’d say it’s between Arsenal and West Ham. I really like David Moyes. If he can keep getting these kind of performances out of his players, there’s no reason why they can’t be right up there at the end of the season. I just hope no clubs go shopping in January for key members of his squad. If he can keep that team together, and maybe bring a couple more names in, I see them and Arsenal going for fourth spot."

