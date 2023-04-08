"I had nothing else on my mind" - PSG star Lionel Messi provides heartwarming response when asked what he'd have done if he wasn't a footballer

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi has said that he always dreamt of becoming a footballer and did not have a backup plan.

The Argentinian is arguably one of the greatest players of all time, with seven Ballons d'Or awards. Apart from the accolades, he has won every major trophy with club and country.

It's worth noting that Messi was diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency when he was just 11. His doctor predicted that he would not grow any taller than four feet and seven inches at the time.

Had Barcelona not taken a punt on him by agreeing to take care of his treatment, Messi would have likely not been able to make a name for himself in the game. The left-footed maestro would have been forced to pursue another career had his hormonal disorder not been treated.

However, Messi provided a touching response when asked what he would have been if he was not a footballer. The PSG superstar said that he never considered any other career option other than playing football, telling Bolavip:

"That's a tough one. When I was young, I dreamt to be a football player and had nothing else on my mind."

At 35, Messi is nearing the end of his illustrious career but will have no regrets about it when he looks back.

Lionel Messi's future at PSG is uncertain

Lionel Messi reluctantly ended his 21-year-long association with Barcelona in 2021. The Blaugrana were forced to let go of him, as they could no longer afford his wages.

The Argentinian joined PSG on a free transfer, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal. Contrary to his status at Barcelona, Messi has struggled to earn the unanimous support of Les Parisiens faithful.

So, many fans do not want the Ligue 1 giants to hand the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner a contract beyond the summer. Messi, meanwhile, is reportedly inclined towards leaving the club too.

Messi will certainly not be short of options if he leaves Paris, with several clubs queuing up to sign him. Barcelona are keen to re-sign him, but their financial constraints could be a stumbling block.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has also received a €400 million-per-year offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami, meanwhile, are prepared to offer an equity stake in the club to convince Lionel Messi to join them, as per The Independent.

Poll : 0 votes