"I have nothing against him" - Luis Enrique hails Kylian Mbappe as a role model ahead of reported Real Madrid move

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Luis Enrique has lavished praise on Kylian Mbappe ahead of the Frenchman's reported move to Real Madrid.

Despite certain reports claiming that there are issues between the player and his coach, the former Barcelona manager has consistently defended his relationship with Mbappe. The 25-year-old attacker's contract at the Parc des Princes runs out this summer, after which he is expected to move to the Santiago Bernabeu for free.

Speaking ahead of this potential transfer, Enrique said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"It's been a pleasure to train Kylian Mbappe. He has always been perfect. He's a role model."

"I have zero negative things to say about Kylian. I've nothing against him. He's been really perfect, his behavior has been excellent."

Expand Tweet

Mbappe joined the Parisians from Monaco in a reported €180 million move in the summer of 2018. Since then, he's made 306 appearances across competitions for PSG, bagging 255 goals and 108 assists.

The 2018 World Cup winner has been crowned Ligue 1 champion on six occasions with PSG but is yet to lay his hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy. This year, Mbappe and Co. were knocked out by Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals of the competition.

A move to Real Madrid would earn the forward a strong opportunity to win Europe's highest football competitions. Los Blancos have already won the competition 14 times and are gunning for a 15th title when they face Borussia Dortmund in the final on June 1.

When Luis Enrique denied rumors of Kylian Mbappe using an X-rated slur against the manager

Kylian Mbappe

Reports suggested in April that Kylian Mbappe used an X-rated slur at Luis Enrique while being substituted in a 2-0 win against Marseille. The French forward failed to influence proceedings that night and was brought off in the 65th minute.

An unhappy Mbappe was reported to have called his manager a 'son of a b**ch' while walking off the pitch. Clarifying that it wasn't the case, Enrique told reporters (via GOAL):

"What's curious is everything that's being based on a piece of false news. Someone has invented an insult and then from that comes all kinds of speculation. I'm taking it all in my stride."

Mbappe has performed well this season, having scored 43 goals and assisted 10 in 46 matches across competitions. Expect him to start PSG's next game against Nice on May 15.