"I have nothing but praise for him" - Thomas Tuchel tips hat to Chelsea man with 'unbelievable spirit'

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on Blues star Kepa Arrizabalaga for his sportsmanship amidst limited playing time.

Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Chelsea from La Liga club Athletic Bilbao for around £72m in the summer of 2018. The move to Stamford Bridge saw the Spaniard replace Alisson Becker as the most expensive goalkeeper in the world.

Chelsea were hopeful that Kepa Arrizabalaga could fill the void left by Thibaut Courtois, who joined Real Madrid that summer. However, the transfer has not gone according to plan for both the club and the player.

Three years into his seven-year contract with Chelsea, Kepa Arrizabalaga is yet to justify his hefty price tag. The 27-year-old also finds himself behind Edouard Mendy, who the Blues signed last year, in the pecking order at the club.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has found playing time hard to come by since Edouard Mendy established himself as Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper last season. The goalkeeper played only seven Premier League matches for the Blues last term.

The former Athletic Bilbao star's only league appearance this season came against Tottenham Hotspur in September. He also played his first Champions League game of the campaign against Zenit on Wednesday.

Despite receiving limited playing time at Chelsea, Kepa Arrizabalaga has remained professional behind the scenes. His attitude has now earned him praise from Blues manager Thomas Tuchel.

Thomas Tuchel hailed Kepa Arrizabalaga's sportsmanship and insisted that he has an 'unbelievable spirit'. Thomas Tuchel said at a pre-match press conference:

"He is always pushing. He really is an example of sportsmanship, I have nothing but praise for him. He did everything that he is able to do to produce a performance like this [against Zenit], every day he is an unbelievable spirit. He does what it takes to be at his highest level and this is how all team sports should be at Chelsea."

Kepa Arrizabalaga is now set to return to the bench against Leeds United on Saturday, with Edouard Mendy expected to start in goal for Chelsea.

Kepa Arrizabalaga could have a role to play for Chelsea in January

Edouard Mendy is Chelsea's undisputed No. 1 at the moment. However, Kepa Arrizabalaga could have a major role to play for the European champions at the turn of the year.

Edouard Mendy is expected to link up with the Senegal national team for the African Cup of Nations towards the end of December. The 29-year-old is thus expected to miss a host of games for Chelsea in January.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



“Well, it [AFCON] is two months away. Of course, we know it can happen [Mendy leaving] and I will be ready but we have a lot of games until we start thinking about that."



[via Kepa Arrizabalaga on Edouard Mendy leaving for AFCON:“Well, it [AFCON] is two months away. Of course, we know it can happen [Mendy leaving] and I will be ready but we have a lot of games until we start thinking about that."[via @TheAthleticUK Kepa Arrizabalaga on Edouard Mendy leaving for AFCON:“Well, it [AFCON] is two months away. Of course, we know it can happen [Mendy leaving] and I will be ready but we have a lot of games until we start thinking about that."[via @TheAthleticUK]

Also Read Article Continues below

Thomas Tuchel will be left with no option but to turn to Kepa Arrizabalaga when Edouard Mendy leaves for the AFCON.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar