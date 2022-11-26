"I have noticed you have gained weight" - Moroccan journalist angers Belgium captain Eden Hazard ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup clash

Belgium skipper Eden Hazard was left annoyed after a Moroccan journalist questioned his fitness ahead of the Red Devils' FIFA World Cup match against the Atlas Lions.

Belgium, led by Eden Hazard, earned a 1-0 win over Canada in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener on Wednesday (23 November). A goal from Michy Batshuayi saw them claim the three points.

The Red Devils will now look to make it two wins in two matches in Qatar when they face Morocco on Sunday (27 October). The Atlas Lions go into the game on the back of a 0-0 draw with Croatia in their opener.

Eden Hazard joined manager Roberto Martinez for media duties ahead of the match on Saturday (26 October). The former Chelsea superstar appeared relaxed as he fielded questions from the reporters present.

However, one Moroccan journalist managed to anger the Belgium captain by asking him about his fitness. The reporter said bluntly [via Het Nieuwsblad]:

"I have noticed that you have gained weight."

Eden Hazard was evidently annoyed by the question, but addressed the journalist's concerns. He rubbished claims that he was not fit and insisted that he constantly works hard to be in the best possible shape. He said:

"I don't have much to say to that. Except it's not true. I do everything to be ready.”

The Real Madrid attacker has often been accused of being overweight in recent months. Red Devils manager Martinez recently described these remarks as irrelevant and lazy.

Eden Hazard focused on leading Belgium to FIFA World Cup glory

While a lot has been said about his fitness, Eden Hazard is focused on leading his nation to glory at the World Cup. Having won their opener against Canada, the Red Devils have made a positive start to their campaign in Qatar.

Hazard and Co. will now look to build their momentum when they lock horns with Morocco on Sunday. They will then go up against Croatia in their final FIFA World Cup group-stage match on 1 December.

Martinez will want Hazard to be firing on all cylinders as he looks to win the tournament with the European nation. He even substituted the 31-year-old off in the 62nd minute of the team's match against Canada to seemingly keep him fit.

Hazard has made 124 appearances for the Belgian national team in his career so far. He found the back of the net 33 times and provided 36 assists for his teammates in those matches.

