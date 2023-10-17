"I am now Southgate in", "Can't convince me Suarez is better than Harry Kane" - Twitter explodes as England beat Italy to reach Euro 2024

Harry Kane was at the double as England bagged a 3-1 comeback victory over Italy to secure their place at Euro 2024 on Tuesday (October 17) as Group C winners.

The Three Lions only needed a draw to book their ticket to the European Championships next year. They did it the hard way courtesy of Kane's brace and Marcus Rashford's excellent strike.

However, England went behind in the 15th minute when former West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca netted his first international goal. Italy broke forward and Scamacca finished off a fine move to put Gli Azzurri 1-0 up at Wembley.

The Three Lions were awarded a penalty in the 30th minute when Giovanni Di Lorenzo brought Jude Bellingham down in the box. Harry Kane made no mistake, burying the ball past Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

England came out hunting a second in the second half and a scintillating move finished off by Rashford did the trick in the 57th minute. Bellingham glided forward with aplomb before finding the Manchester United star who cut inside and unleashed a fierce effort into the bottom corner.

Kane came to the fore again in the 77th minute to send Southgate's Lions to Euro 2024. The Bayern Munich superstar did well to trick his way past Italian defender Giorgio Scalvini before placing past Donnarumma to make it 3-1.

One fan lavished praise on Kane by insisting he's a better striker than Barcelona legend Luis Suarez:

"You can't convince me Suarez is better than Harry Kane!!!I I refuse."

Another fan has changed his mind about Southgate after seeing Rashford's goal:

"I wanted Southgate out, but after that goal I am now Southgate in."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to England beating Italy to secure their place at next year's European Championships:

England captain Harry Kane is keeping an eye on Tottenham despite leaving for Bayern Munich

Harry Kane still loves Tottenham.

Harry Kane insists that he's still a Tottenham Hotspur fan and is keeping watch of them amid their fine spell under Ange Postecoglou. Spurs sit top of the Premier League with six wins in eight games.

The 30-year-old has liked what he's seen from Postecoglou's men this season and understands why fans are getting excited. He said (via The Mirror):

"I'll always keep an eye on Spurs and the Premier League. Of course, there's still along way to go, but like the manager said, there's no reason why the fans shouldn't be excited and happy with the way things are going. Hopefully they can continue."

Kane spent 10 years at Tottenham, becoming their top scorer with 278 goals and 64 assists in 430 games across competitions. He left for Bayern in the summer for a fee close to £100 million.