"I now wish I hadn't done it" - Fan who got Lionel Messi's name tattoed on his face says that it has led to a lot of 'negative' things 

A fan who got Lionel Messi's name tattooed on his face following Argentina's FIFA World Cup triumph has admitted that he regrets the decision.

The Argentina captain was on song in what was his final appearance at the World Cup in Qatar. He scored seven goals and provided three assists, leading La Albiceleste to the trophy after 36 long years. He also won the Golden Ball.

The 35-year-old's winning run, coupled with his performances, saw many fans, players, and legends claim that Messi is the greatest footballer of all time.

Fans particularly rejoiced at Argentina's victory and Mike Jambs, a Colombian fan of the superstar, got Messi's name tattooed on his forehead.

However, he has now claimed that it has brought 'negative things' to his life and he regrets the decision.

In an Instagram post, Jambs wrote:

“I regret having done the tattoo because instead of bringing me positive things, it’s led to lots of negative things, both personally and for my family. I didn’t think I’d be saying this so soon and I felt very proud of what I’d done in the first few days, but I now wish I hadn’t done it.”

He was heavily trolled and criticized for the tattoo. While he has defended his decision previously, it seems to have taken a toll on him.

Many other fans have gotten tattoos of the Paris Saint-Germain ace on their bodies as well, as they paid tribute to the legend of the game (via Reuters).

Lionel Messi to return to training at PSG on January 3

PSG manager Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Lionel Messi will return to the Parisian club on January 3. The 35-year-old was on leave following his stunning FIFA World Cup victory with Argentina.

The Parisians lost 3-1 against RC Lens away in Ligue 1 in their previous game on January 1. FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe was well-received by fans and Galtier believes that Messi should get a similar reception.

After the game, he said (via Sportstar):

“He’s going to join us on January 3, in 48 hours. I hope Leo will be well received. He won the most beautiful trophy by being very good. We know he’s a great and decisive player so we hope he’ll be well received obviously.”

The former Barcelona man has scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 19 games across competitions for PSG this season.

