"I obviously always do my homework" - Manchester United's Anthony Elanga reveals Jan Oblak's weakness he exploited in draw against Atletico Madrid

Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga scored in their 1-1 draw in midweek in the UEFA Champions League last 16 against Atletico Madrid. He has now revealed the research he took that played a role in his goal.

Elanga's 80th-minute goal was enough for Manchester United to eek out a 1-1 draw. He got on a through pass from Bruno Fernandes before finishing past Jan Oblak, who came far off his line.

The Swedish youngster has attributed his goal to prior homework he undertook that saw him find the net past Oblak.

Elanga said after Wednesday night's game (via football-espana):

“It was my first opportunity of the game, and I obviously always do my homework. When I’m playing against other teams. I watched and I really like that side, and he comes out and leaves a huge space for me. In that moment, I’ve still gotta be composed, calm and relaxed. I was able to slot it into the space and happy days.”

Atletico will travel to Old Trafford on the 15th of March for the second leg. Elanga will be hoping to have done enough to have a starting berth in Ralf Rangnick's side.

Are Manchester United now in the driving seat?

Atletico wasted a number of opportunities on Wednesday night.

The scrapping of the away goal rule this season in the Champions League means the tie between United and Atletico is at a stalemate.

In years past, the Red Devils would have benefitted from Elanga's assured finish. They would have been in a promising position with Atletico needing two goals to advance but as it stands, the tie is there for the taking.

What United fans will probably feel more confident about is the way in which they came away with a draw. They were second-best throughout Wednesday night's game.

It wasn't until the latter stages of the match that Manchester United finally got going. Atletico will be ruing their missed chances having hit the bar on numerous occasions.

Ralf Rangnick's side went into the tie on paper the favorites but they looked anything of the sort for a large portion of the match.

Joao Felix's early goal would have had Manchester United fans fretting over yet another dismal exit from a cup competition. They have exited the FA Cup in January and the EFL Cup in February already.

But Elanga's goal could spur United on to go and finish the job at home. Should the tie go to extra-time then the Old Trafford faithful will be in full voice to give them the edge.

