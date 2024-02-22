“I was obviously deluded at the time" - West Ham star apologizes to Liverpool fans for saying Hammers will finish above Reds in the PL

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has sent out an official apology to Liverpool fans for predicting that his side would finish above the Reds. The Merseysiders came from behind to trounce Luton Town in the Premier League on February 21 to open up a healthy lead atop the standings.

Jurgen Klopp's side endured a tepid performance last season, which saw them finish in fifth place, outside the UEFA Champions League positions. They also failed to win a single trophy, a stark contrast to their performance in the preceding season where they won two domestic cups.

Meanwhile, West Ham came had a historic 2022-23 season, in which they won the UEFA Europa Conference League. Hence, Michail Antonio was full of confidence at the start of the season. He backed the Hammers to finish above Liverpool before both sides faced in the Premier League in September, a match the Reds won 3-1.

Antonio has changed his tone after witnessing the events of the last few months in the Premier League. The Jamaica international was apologetic to the club's fans for his comments, revealing that he was deluded in his belief at the time.

He said via Transfer Sector:

"At the beginning of the season I said a comment. It was a bit wild. It was very wild. I said that there was a possibility that West Ham could finish above Liverpool this year. I’m not going to lie, I said it was my chest."

“I was obviously deluded at the time. So I am going to have to hand out a public apology to the Liverpool fans and the Liverpool players. I take it back.”

Michail Antonio has struggled for fitness this season for the Hammers. He has been restricted to just 13 league appearances for the side, contributing two goals and two assists.

Liverpool stroll past Luton Town in Premier League

Liverpool overcame a scare to defeat Luton Town at Anfield on Wednesday and extend their lead atop the Premier League standings to four points. The Reds were without several injured key players, including Alisson, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez.

Their woes were compounded when the Hatters took an early lead through forward Chiedozie Ogbene (12'), just as they did in the reverse fixture. The Reds had to wait until the 56th minute for an equaliser from Virgil Van Dijk before Cody Gakpo put them in the lead two minutes later.

Luis Diaz (71') scored his side's third before Harvey Elliott (90'), who was making his 100th appearance for the Reds, added a fourth. They are now four points above second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Klopp's side will now turn their attention to Sunday's (February 25) Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.