"I was offended" - Micah Richards has revealed the life-changing Manchester United legend gave him as a teenager

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has opened up on how Manchester United legend Andy Cole changed his life with a brilliant piece of advice during their time together at the Etihad Stadium.

In one section of his new book publicized by the Mail, the ex-England right-back explained how he was getting carried away due to an extravagant lifestyle in the early phase of his career. However, Richards was corrected by the former Manchester United and Manchester City striker.

Micah Richards wrote:

“One day, when I was still spending money like it was about to run out, I came into training with an all-diamond watch. It had cost me a fortune and I was keen to show it off. Andrew Cole was unimpressed. He asked: ‘What do you think you’re doing?’ I was offended. I started to argue with him, to tell him not to criticize but he didn’t rise to it."

"He just asked me where my parents were living. 'They were still in their old house in Chapeltown,' I said. ‘And how much would that house cost?’ he asked. I didn’t know but I was pretty sure a watch made entirely from diamonds would make a decent deposit. ‘And yet you’re buying this,’ he said, pointing at the watch.”

Richards continued:

“‘If you’ve done what you need to do, buy whatever you want,’ he said. ‘But don’t buy all this stuff first when you don’t have all the other stuff lined up. Don’t fall into that trap.’”

Micah Richards went on to explain that that piece of advice from the Manchester United legend ended up changing his mindset and forced him to make adjustments to his life for good. The Englishman wrote:

“I don’t think I ever told him, but that speech changed my life. It was a kick up the a***. I don’t know why he singled me out for help. Maybe he saw me as a younger version of himself: a young black kid who was going to have to work out what to do with all of the money coming his way."

"It was a little bit of harsh reality that I needed. I made sure, from that point on, that my future and my family’s future was secure — and I bought my parents a house."

Andy Cole's impressive numbers for Manchester United

Manchester United legend - Andy Cole

Cole joined Manchester United from Newcastle United in a deal worth €9.60 million in January of 1995. He spent seven years at Old Trafford, where he made 275 appearances across all competitions. In that time, Cole recorded 121 goals and 45 assists.

During his time at the club, the legendary striker claimed one Champions League crown, five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, one Intercontinental Cup and one four Community Shields. He left Manchester United for Blackburn Rovers in a deal worth €12.20 million in 2002.

