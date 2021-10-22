"I had offers, but my first option was to stay" - Ansu Fati makes interesting transfer admission after penning new Barcelona contract

Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati has made an interesting admission after signing a new contract with the club.

According to the young forward, there were many offers on the table, but he only had the Blaugrana on his mind. He was quoted as saying:

"From the first day I told [my agent] Jorge [Mendes] that my first option was to stay [at Barcelona]. It may be that I had offers, but it was always clear to me that I wanted to stay and succeed here. I am very calm. Everyone transmits that tranquility to me. I feel very loved and it is what I value the most."

The 18-year-old also discussed his fitness status, having recently just recovered from a long-term injury that kept him out of action for over 10 months. Despite the setback, the teenager claims he never had any doubt over his continuity as a player.

He said:

"I never had the doubt that I was going to play again."

Fati added:

"A few years ago, unfortunately, something similar also happened. I knew that sooner or later I was going to get to play again."

"The knee [injury] is something that I have forgotten. I am very calm and happy because I have no discomfort."

Ansu Fati's statistics for Barcelona this season

Ansu Fati has amassed just 160 minutes of playing time by Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman so far

After spending 10 months on the sidelines due to a knee injury, Ansu Fati finally made his anticipated return for Barcelona during a La Liga clash with Levante last month. The attacker wasted no time in making his impact felt, scoring once in a 3-0 triumph for the Catalan giants.

The Spaniard found the back of the net once again at the weekend as the Blaugrana earned an important 3-1 triumph over Valencia at Camp Nou. He's recorded two goals and one assist in five games for the Catalan club across all competitions.

Ansu Fati has amassed just 160 minutes of playing time so far, but that will certainly improve as he progresses in the coming weeks.

