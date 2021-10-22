"No one is going to equal what Lionel Messi has done" - Ansu Fati says he wants to follow his own path at Barcelona after penning long-term contract

Ansu Fati inherited Lionel Messi's number 10 jersey following the Argentine's departure from Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

Amid the hype and expectations, the 18-year-old has declared he has no intentions of becoming the new Messi but would rather forge his own path at the club. He noted:

"It's true that the No. 10 jersey has been worn by Leo [Messi] and many players but I'm calm. I know what I can bring to this team. For me it's not a pressure."

"No one is going to be like Leo, no one is going to be like [former captains Carles] Puyol or Xavi [Hernandez]. No one is going to equal what Leo has done. I'm going to follow my own journey. I still haven't done anything."

He added:

"I'm grateful that the captains offered me the number and luckily, I got it. It's an extra motivation for me. I don't look at the number but focus on what I can do on the pitch to help the team."

Ansu Fati has been a shining light for Barcelona since making his debut appearance for the Catalan giants on August 25, 2019. The forward impressed when he was brought on in a La Liga clash with Real Betis at just 16 years, nine months and 25 days old.

He bagged his first goal for the club just six days later, firing a powerful effort past Osasuna to become the youngest goalscorer for Barcelona in La Liga.

Ever since then, he's been breaking record after record, and it's only natural that many expect him to emulate Lionel Messi's footsteps at the club.

Why Ansu Fati is right to avoid from Lionel Messi comparisons at Barcelona

Ansu Fati has just returned from a long-term injury

Comparisons with Lionel Messi will do Ansu Fati no good, and the youngster has taken the wise step of crushing them before they make the rounds. Of course the teenager has a huge future ahead of him, but he is at a stage where he only needs to focus on his development.

Fati recently penned a new contract with Barcelona that will keep him at the club until 2027. The deal also saw his release clause rise to €1 billion ($1.16 billion).

Ansu Fati recently returned from a long-term injury, and he's wasted no time in making his impact felt. So far this season, he has made five appearances for Barcelona across all competitions, recording two goals and one assist.

Should he continue walking this path, he will surely become the next image of the club after Lionel Messi.

