“I have often had a phase and then you often only see the negative” – Kai Havertz speaks out on worrying Arsenal form

Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz recently addressed his poor form during a press conference while on international duty for Germany.

The 24-year-old has not had the best of starts for the Gunners since signing for the club on June 28 for £65 million. The former Chelsea star has failed to deliver a goal contribution in his five appearances so far this season and has looked short of confidence despite being trusted to start each Premier League game.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has deployed Kai Havertz as a central midfielder, a vastly different role to the false nine positions he had at Chelsea. However, the Emirates faithful will be expecting the Germany international to turn his form around sooner rather than later.

Ahead of Germany's clash against Japan, Havertz addressed his form and said (via The Boot Room):

“I have often had a phase and then you often only see the negative. It’s not the first club where I start again. Of course, you want to succeed as soon as possible, but I know that there are such phases. I’m trying to approach it relaxed.”

While Havertz's inconsistencies during his time at Chelsea appear to have followed him at Arsenal, his statement does convey he has the mentality to try to get back to his best form.

Former Arsenal star urges Mikel Arteta to drop Kai Havertz after poor outing against Manchester United

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit recently urged Mikel Arteta to drop Kai Havertz from the starting XI, believing the German's lack of confidence is impacting his role in the team.

Havertz started for the Gunners during their 3-1 win against Manchester United at home on September 3. However, the 24-year-old looked lost at times and was even guilty of failing to connect with the ball in United's box with the goal gaping in the first half.

Petit said (via GOAL):

"I felt pity for him on Sunday…I still believe he has great qualities. We haven’t seen this since he came to England and he’s struggling. But Sunday, he was hiding everywhere."

He added:

"If I was Arteta, I would put Havertz on the bench. Not as a punishment - that’s very important. Not as a punishment. But I would put him on the bench just to step back a little bit. He doesn’t have the confidence to bring what Arteta wants into the team... He’s scared. He’s scared of attempting things. He doesn’t dare to do anything on the pitch at the moment."

Both of Havertz's shots were off-target against Manchester United. The Arsenal No. 29 also won just two out of his five ground duels, lost possession five times, and won none of his aerial duels.