“I am the older one!” – Kylian Mbappe’s advice for younger brother Ethan resurfaces as 15-year-old makes PSG senior debut in friendly

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe's younger brother Ethan Mbappe made his professional debut for the Ligue 1 giants in a recent friendly against Paris FC.

The Ligue 1 side won against the Ligue 2 side by a scoreline of 2-0. Nordi Mukiele and Ismael Gharbi netted for the Parisians. Ethan Mbappe took to Instagram after the game as he posted:

"Very excited for my debut in the pros.'"

Expectations will be high for the younger Mbappe brother as his older sibling Kylian Mbappe is one of the best players in the world. The 23-year-old shared a piece of advice for his younger brother last month as he told L'Equipe (via SportBIBLE):

“I tell him: ‘Stay calm!’ But he is calm, I am the older one! It is the story of life, but he is completely different to me, whether that is in his attitude, his character, his game. He needs to follow his path. But he will have something that I did not have: the pressure of a name. He will have to make a name for himself through his first name. The problem is that we have a similar face and people think we are the same!”

Since joining PSG from AS Monaco, the older Mbappe brother has made 237 appearances for the club, scoring 190 goals and providing 93 assists.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner has scored 19 goals and provided five assists in 20 games for his club side so far.

Kylian Mbappe returned to PSG training immediately after FIFA World Cup final heartbreak

Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick in the FIFA World Cup final went in vain as France was defeated via penalties by Argentina. The 24-year-old, however, returned to PSG training within 72 hours of the loss.

Christophe Galtier lauded the superstar for his mentality as he told Paris-SG TV (via Mirror):

"Kylian has had a great World Cup. This return is also a strong signal to everyone. He is a player that could have been disappointed to not lift the most beautiful of trophies, even if he was the top scorer in the World Cup. He wanted to come back quickly and be in contact with the group and prepare for the matches that are coming quickly. We are very happy to see him."

📁 @moisturis Ethan Mbappe at the World Cup final reacting to his brother Kylian Mbappe cheering and tearing up Ethan Mbappe at the World Cup final reacting to his brother Kylian Mbappe cheering and tearing up https://t.co/GGL633q6Od

Poll : 0 votes