“I am the one who gets the punches” – 28-year-old star’s old comments resurface amid Manchester United transfer links

Manchester United are currently being linked with a move for their former attacker Memphis Depay. Amid the speculation, the player's old comments about his time at the club have resurfaced.

Memphis Depay joined Manchester United from PSV Eindhoven in a deal worth €34 million in the summer of 2015. Unfortunately, the Dutchman's arrival coincided with one of the club's toughest phases in the Premier League era and he couldn't live up to expectations at Old Trafford.

He was eventually shipped to Olympique Lyon in January 2017, where he rediscovered his form and earned a free transfer to Barcelona last summer.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB @_Rob_B] Manchester United are speaking to Barcelona about signing Memphis Depay. #MUFC Manchester United are speaking to Barcelona about signing Memphis Depay. #MUFC [@_Rob_B]

Reflecting on his time in the Premier League back in 2018, the attacker conceded that he struggled to be happy with himself amid constant scrutiny. He told French outlet Canal+ (via Manchester Evening News):

"I know how it works in football. I am the one who gets the punches; 'Memphis is crazy and 'Memphis does this'.

"I cannot be anyone else but Memphis. I tried that and I was not happy with myself. Back in Manchester, I was not happy with myself. How can I be a great football player when you're not happy with yourself?

"I looked in the mirror and I was not happy, I was sad. Now I'm happy to be myself. In terms of quality... nothing [is lacking to be among the best in the world]. I'm not arrogant, but I need to be more consistent, perhaps."

Memphis Depay's numbers in Manchester United shirt

The Dutchman's time in the Premier League left a lot to be desired

The Dutchman was signed with the hope that he'd become Cristiano Ronaldo's long-awaited replacement at Manchester United, taking over the legendary #7 jersey.

However, Memphis couldn't live up to the hype that accompanied his transfer and ended up as another failed signing. The attacker spent 18 months at the club, making 53 appearances across all competitions and recorded a paltry seven goals and six assists.

