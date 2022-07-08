"I had only one problem with him" - Jose Mourinho old comments on Cristiano Ronaldo resurface amid Manchester United exit rumors

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho's old comments from 2013 regarding Cristiano Ronaldo have resurfaced. The Portuguese duo were then together at Real Madrid.

In those comments, Mourinho mentioned that he had only one problem with Ronaldo, that he did not take criticism well when it came to improving his game. Mourinho said the following to the Daily Telegraph back in 2013 (via the Manchester Evening News):

"A coach and player may have their differences at a given time, but it ends there. I don't have any problem."

He added:

"I had only one problem with him, very simple, very basic. When a coach criticises a player from a tactical viewpoint trying to improve what in my view could have been improved. And at this moment he didn't take it very well because maybe he thinks he knows everything and the coach cannot help him to develop anymore."

The comments have resurfaced after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner expressed his desire to leave Manchester United this summer. The 37-year-old forward is yet to return to pre-season training.

According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo will also not be traveling for the club's pre-season tour to Thailand due to family issues.

This has raised question marks about his immediate future at Old Trafford. It is worth mentioning that the Portuguese still has one year remaining on his current contract with the club.

Ronaldo's uncertain future has attracted a few European giants, including Bayern Munich and Chelsea. According to recent reports, Chelsea are ready to fork out a £14 million offer to bring him to Stamford Bridge this summer.

SPORTbible @sportbible BREAKING: Chelsea 'preparing £14 million bid' for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo BREAKING: Chelsea 'preparing £14 million bid' for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo https://t.co/55EBGCtFQp

Manchester United could be significantly weakened if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves them this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo joined last summer from Juventus and had an immediate impact on the club. The forward ended the 2021-22 season as United's leading goalscorer, scoring 24 goals from 38 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester United could start the 2022-23 season on the backfoot if they are without the Portuguese superstar in their squad. As things stand, the Red Devils lack a proven goalscorer in their team who could replace Ronaldo in attack.

Edinson Cavani has left the club following the expiry of his contract, while Marcus Rashford had an underwhelming campaign last time around. Anthony Martial also saw his form decline last season and has now returned from an unsuccessful loan spell at Sevilla.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Man United accept to give Cristiano additional time off to deal with personal/family issue. Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of Manchester United squad for the start of pre-season tour. He’s not gonna travel to Bangkok tomorrow.Man United accept to give Cristiano additional time off to deal with personal/family issue. Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of Manchester United squad for the start of pre-season tour. He’s not gonna travel to Bangkok tomorrow. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFCMan United accept to give Cristiano additional time off to deal with personal/family issue. https://t.co/R8Z9XkCOST

It is worth mentioning that Manchester United have been in the market to sign a new forward this summer. The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for Ajax sensation Antony. According to Goal, however, Manchester United's opening bid was around £20 million short of Ajax's asking price.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far