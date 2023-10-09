“I have an opinion about him” - Ronald Keoman on decision to snub Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch while picking Netherlands squad 

Netherlands boss Ronaldo Koeman has suggested he's still unhappy with Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch's decision not to accept a call-up to the U21s squad.

Koeman has omitted Gravenberch from his Dutch squad for upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against France (October 13) and Greece (October 16). This is despite the 21-year-old impressing since making the move to Anfield this summer.

Gravenberch joined Liverpool from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for £34.2 million. He's bagged one goal and two assists in seven games across competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side.

However, the young midfielder decided not to link up with the Netherlands U21 squad when he was called up during the last international break. He wanted to work on his fitness having just made the move to the Reds.

Koeman was dissapointed with Gravenberch at the time and has alluded to the situation when explaining why he's not part of his squad. He stated (via The European Lad):

"Gravenberch not included? I have an opinion about him refusing for the Under-21 National Team last time and he hasn't played much for Liverpool."

Gravenberch has earned 11 caps for the Netherlands' senior team, scoring one goal. He last represented Oranje way back in 2021 amid his lack of a prominent role at Bayern and injury issues.

However, his current displays for Liverpool had many expecting him to earn a place in Koeman's squad. It appears there are still issues regarding his refusal to represent the U21s.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk reacts to his side's 2-2 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion

Van Dijk was proud of his team.

The Reds were held to a 2-2 draw by Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex on Sunday (October 8). Mohamed Salah netted a brace, including a penalty but the Seagulls secured a point on the day.

It was a solid performance from Klopp's men although Virgil van Dijk played a role in Brighton's opener when he under-hit a pass to Alexis Mac Allister. The Netherlands international admitted it was risky but that it's the way his team are trying to play (via Liverpool Offside):

“It’s a risky ball. But obviously we try to play out from the back and unfortunately these things can happen in football and you get punished immediately at the highest level. The way we bounced back was a great reaction and that was positive.”

The Reds did bounce back well to take a 2-1 lead only for Lewis Dunk to equalize late on. It means the Merseysiders sit fourth after eight games with 17 points and they are three points behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Van Dijk was still proud by the manner of which his team performed. He added:

"I’m still proud of my team and there’s a lot of good things that we have been showing over the last couple of weeks."

Liverpool have won seven of 10 games across competitions and are playing well. Their only defeat was a highly contreverisal loss to Tottenham with nine men.