“I am optimistic” – Manchester United and Chelsea linked Ronald Araujo makes bold claim on Barcelona future amid exit talks

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has given an update on his future amidst reported interest from Premier League duo Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Uruguayan has been a stalwart for Xavi at the core of Blaugrana's defense this season. He most recently scored in a huge 4-0 El Clasico win over Real Madrid.

But there has been uncertainty over Araujo's future at the Nou Camp, with his contract set to expire in 2023.

Manchester United and Chelsea have both been linked with moves for the defender. SPORT have claimed United are preparing an offer.

But Araujo has moved to state his position on his situation, saying (via Metro):

"I am very happy to be here and happy with the support of the club. We are working. This week we have a meeting. I hope it will be resolved soon so that I can continue many years at this club. I am optimistic."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“We know that Araújo’s excited to stay but everyone has to understand and adapt to the club's situation”. Barcelona director Alemany on Rüdiger talks and Araújo: “Rüdiger thing does not affect Araújo’s future at all. What I have said to Ousmane is valid for Araújo”.“We know that Araújo’s excited to stay but everyone has to understand and adapt to the club's situation”. Barcelona director Alemany on Rüdiger talks and Araújo: “Rüdiger thing does not affect Araújo’s future at all. What I have said to Ousmane is valid for Araújo”. 🔴 #FCB“We know that Araújo’s excited to stay but everyone has to understand and adapt to the club's situation”. https://t.co/oahGoj9NvS

These comments will likely put an end to Manchester United and Chelsea's interest in the highly-rated centre-back.

That is, unless talks do not reach a successful conclusion, in which case the Premier League duo may look to pounce.

Araujo has been in fine form this season

Both Manchester United and Chelsea are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements. Understandably so, the imposing defender has seemingly been viewed as one of the leading targets for both sides.

And with good reason, given Araujo has been hugely impressive at the back for Barca.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“It’s also important to understand that we’ve salary limits, so this has to be considered in the negotiation”. Barça president Laporta: "Talks for Gavi and Araújo new contracts are progressing well - they want to continue here at Barça”, he told RAC1.“It’s also important to understand that we’ve salary limits, so this has to be considered in the negotiation”. Barça president Laporta: "Talks for Gavi and Araújo new contracts are progressing well - they want to continue here at Barça”, he told RAC1. 🔴 #FCB“It’s also important to understand that we’ve salary limits, so this has to be considered in the negotiation”.

He has six goals in 73 appearances for Barcelona during his two years at the club.

Xavi has masterminded a huge turnaround at the Nou Camp since his appointment in November. The defensive side of the revamp can be attributed to Araujo's performances.

Araujo has frequently featured alongside veteran Gerard Pique. The duo has been in fine form, with Barcelona having lost just one La Liga game in 17 under Xavi.

The turnaround is pushing Barcelona towards a potential title challenge at the business end of the season. They currently sit second, twelve points off leaders Real Madrid but do have a game in hand.

With UEFA Champions League qualification looking assured, they will know that their Uruguayan centre-half has a huge part to play in the club's future success.

This, despite the fact that Barca have brought in Andreas Christensen and are targeting Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea.

Nevertheless, Araujo's future seems to be getting clearer as he looks to stay at the Nou Camp beyond his current deal.

