"I am in Paris to play" - PSG star Gianluigi Donnarumma speaks about his relationship with Keylor Navas 

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has opened up about his relationship with his colleague Keylor Navas at the Parc des Princes. Despite intense competition for opportunities, the former AC Milan star insists there are no ill feelings between the pair.

Donnarumma told the press while on international duty with the Italian national team:

"There's no problem [with Keylor Navas]. I'm in Paris to play, it's normal to have some difficulties in the beginning. I'm here to play and I'm sure everything will go great."

The goalkeeper also commented on the style of play of Italy manager Roberto Mancini and that of his PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino, seemingly favoring the former.

He remarked:

"[Italy and PSG] are two very different teams. With Italy, we have a clear identity and we are happy with how things are going. We're ready to play for the coach, we get on well and we're excited to come to the national team camp. They are very different situations, I don't think you can compare them."

Gianluigi Donnarumma is expected to feature between the sticks when Italy and Spain collide in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League tomorrow.

The PSG shot-stopper expects the match to be tough, similar to when the two teams met at the Euros earlier this summer. He said:

"I'm expecting the same Spain we played at the Euros and we have to work on situations in which we could have done better. It won't be an easy match, at the Euros it was difficult and we had to give a lot to win. Now it will be necessary to give 110 percent again to win."

Gianluigi Donnarumma's start to life at PSG

Gianluigi Donnarumma has made four appearances for PSG so far this season

Gianluigi Donnarumma joined PSG on a free transfer from AC Milan this summer. He was part of multiple big-name signings that landed at the Parc des Princes, including Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi and Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Italian has serious competition in Keylor Navas, who continues to impress between the sticks. Nevertheless, he's been granted a couple of appearances by Mauricio Pochettino this season.

Donnarumma has featured in four games for PSG in the Champions League and Ligue 1 so far, keeping three clean sheets and conceding just one goal. He'll surely get more involvement as the season progresses.

