"I passed out" - Dortmund advisor Matthias Sammer reacts to Manchester City's eye-watering offer for Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund advisor Matthias Sammer has seemingly hinted at a potential summer move to Manchester City for Erling Haaland.

The 21-year-old reportedly has a €75m release clause in his contract with Borussia Dortmund that will become active this summer. Haaland is thus the subject of transfer interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid have been credited with an interest in the Norway international. However, Manchester City have emerged as the frontrunners to land the centre-forward in the summer, according to Goal.

Football Transfers @Transferzone00 BREAKING: Erling Haaland to Manchester City is IMMINENT – suggestions that they'll seal the signing next month. #MCFC



(via @BILD_Sport)

Borussia Dortmund advisor Sammer has now confirmed that the Citizens have made Haaland an offer. The German said that he passed out when he came to know about the Premier League champions' proposal. He said on Amazon Prime [via Goal]:

"I didn't hear anything today, yesterday, the day before yesterday. I know [Manchester] City are after him. The numbers – I had whiplash! I passed out. My wife picked me up again. Accordingly, it is possible."

The former Bayern Munich sporting director knows Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola from their time with the Bavarians. Sammer thus feels both the manager and the player will benefit from each other should the Citizens snap him up. He said:

"They [Guardiola and Haaland] will both benefit from each other. Because Pep, of course – I was able to experience him for three years [at Bayern Munich] – has a certain idea. I can also imagine dealing with a centre-forward, no question. But he will also have to learn from the centre-forward."

Haaland has scored 23 goals from 21 appearances across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund this season. The Norwegian also has six assists to his name.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are desperate to land a traditional number nine in the summer. They missed out on the signing of Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane last year. Spurs supremo Daniel Levy held on to the Englishman despite receiving a £127m bid from Guardiola's side.

Manchester City target Erling Haaland to decide next club soon

According to Fabrizio Romano, it is only a matter of time before the 21-year-old decides his next destination. The goalscorer could reportedly make his final choice in a few weeks.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Haaland



Erling Haaland will decide his next club very soon. It's matter of weeks. Paying the release clause is not an issue - no meeting with BVB is needed for any club. It's only up to Haaland now. The decision will include many factors: project, manager & not only money.

His suitors do not have to go through the hassle of reaching an agreement with Borussia Dortmund. Potential buyers will just have to trigger the release clause in his contract with the Bundesliga giants. According to the report, the striker's next destination will be determined by the player himself.

