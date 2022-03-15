"I would pay, no problem" - Kai Havertz says Chelsea stars would cover travel costs for Lille game amid club's precarious state 

Kai Havertz has admitted he would have no problem paying for his travel to away games. The Chelsea star was talking to the media ahead of the Champions League clash against Lille.

Chelsea are going through a tough time as their owner, Roman Abramovich, has been sanctioned. The club's bank accounts have been frozen and they are now relying on cash left at the club to complete the season.

When asked about the possibility of the situation getting worse and the players having to pay for their traves, Havertz admitted that he would have no issue doing it. The German added that their situation is nothing compared to what is going on elsewhere in the world. He said:

"I would pay it, it's not a problem. That isn't a big deal. For us to come to the games is the most important thing. There are harder things in the world right now than if we have to take the bus or plane to an away game. I would pay, no problem."

BBC 5 Live Sport @5liveSport



The Blues are currently restricted to spending £20,000 on getting to each match after sanctions from the UK government.



#BBCFootball #CFC Kai Havertz on Chelsea's travel situation...The Blues are currently restricted to spending £20,000 on getting to each match after sanctions from the UK government. Kai Havertz on Chelsea's travel situation...The Blues are currently restricted to spending £20,000 on getting to each match after sanctions from the UK government.#BBCFootball #CFC

Kai Havertz comments on Chelsea's situation

Kai Havertz kept a cool head in answering the question in the press conference today and admitted that it was not easy for the players. However, he went on to say that he wants to do well on the pitch and put a smile on the faces of fans. He said:

"We are professionals and sometimes a situation like this can happen. It's not easy for us, for the whole club and the fans. What we can do is to play good football and try to give the fans a smile in this situation. As we showed at the weekend, we can handle these situations."

"You see these images and think these things happening are not possible. It's the worst thing that can happen on the planet. We all stand for peace. It is difficult for me to talk about it. People ask us because we are public people and they want to know what we think. But it's hard to answer these questions."

ITV Football @itvfootball



says he'd have no issue in paying his own way for Chelsea's away game with Middlesbrough in the



#ITVFootball "I would pay that's no problem." @kaihavertz29 says he'd have no issue in paying his own way for Chelsea's away game with Middlesbrough in the @EmiratesFACup "I would pay that's no problem."@kaihavertz29 says he'd have no issue in paying his own way for Chelsea's away game with Middlesbrough in the @EmiratesFACup ✈️#ITVFootball https://t.co/QBF00KGi3g

Chelsea lead Lille 2-0 on aggregate thanks to goals from Havertz and Christian Pulisic in the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar