"I personally prefer Cristiano" - Gary Neville reveals why he'd choose Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi

Manchester United icon Gary Neville has explained why he prefers Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi in the never-ending debate of the greatest player of all time.

Ronaldo, 38, and Messi, 35, have lit up world football for the past two decades, winning countless trophies and breaking records galore. The legendary duo are now at the back end of their careers but continue to turn back the years.

Neville played alongside Ronaldo for six seasons at Old Trafford, from 2003 to 2009. He saw first-hand the talent the Portuguese icon possesses during his meteoric rise with the Red Devils. It is, for that reason that the legendary right-back places his former teammate above his longtime rival Lionel Messi, telling CBS Sports Golazo:

"I think with Cristiano, he's (Messi) the greatest player of all time. A lot of people prefer Messi. I personally prefer Cristiano just because I've played with him."

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged 118 goals and 43 assists in 292 games during his first spell with Manchester United. He won the UEFA Champions League once and the Premier League three times playing with Neville.

The Portuguese icon then headed to Real Madrid in 2009 in a then-world record £80 million deal. He bagged 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 matches at the Santiago Bernabeu. It was during his time with Los Blancos that his mesmerising rivalry with Lionel Messi ensued.

The Argentine hero was already emerging as one of Europe's most exciting talents at the Camp Nou. He became a club legend with the Blaugrana, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists in 778 games.

The iconic duo continue to captivate fans with their unbelievable talent in the twilight of their career. Ronaldo is at Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, where he has scored 12 goals and contributed two assists in 16 games across competitions. Meanwhile, Messi is at PSG, where he has managed 20 goals and 19 assists in 37 games this season.

Jose Mourinho snubs Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in GOAT debate

Jose Mourinho chose Ronaldo Nazario ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are regarded as the two greatest players of all time. The 'GOAT' debate is often only between the two legends, but former Madrid boss Jose Mourinho disagreed in 2019.

The Portuguese coach offered up Brazilian hero Ronaldo Nazario as the player who he thinks possessed the most talent and skill, telling LiveScore:

"Ronaldo, El Fenomeno. Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi have had longer careers; they have remained at the top every day for 15 years. However, if we are talking strictly about talent and skill, nobody surpasses Ronaldo."

Mourinho continued his assessment by insisting that injuries took their toll on the Los Blancos legend:

"When he was at Barcelona with Bobby Robson, I realised that he was the best player I'd ever seen take to the field. Injuries killed a career that could have been even more incredible, but the talent that that 19-year-old boy had was something incredible."

Ronaldo Nazario is synonymous with the Ginga style of football. He wowed fans during his time playing for Los Merengues and the Brazilian national team. The striker scored 295 goals in 452 club games during his career.

A predator in front of goal and slick with the ball at his feet, Ronaldo Nazario tore defences to shreds. He was instrumental in Brazil's 2002 FIFA World Cup triumph, winning the Golden Boot with eight goals.

