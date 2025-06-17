“I picked the team that actually lifts trophies” - PV Sindhu aims cheeky dig at Manchester United with comment about rivals

PV Sindhu has aimed a sly dig at Manchester United with a post on Instagram. The Indian Badminton icon recently received a Manchester City jersey, and shared a video on social media flaunting the new kit.

Sindhu, however, couldn't help but indulge in some banter involving the Cityzens' bitter rivals. The acclaimed shuttler revealed that while her husband, businessman Venkata Datta Sai, has been a Red Devils fan for 20 years, she picked City because she likes winning. She wrote:

"Thanks @pumaindia @mancity for the jersey! 💙 My husband’s been a United fan for 20 years, but I like winning. So I picked the team that actually lifts trophies 😂 😎"

Manchester City have been the more successful club in the neighbourhood in the past decade, with Manchester United struggling since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

The Red Devils last won the Premier League title in the 2012-13 season and finished the 202-25 campaign in 15th place. While Manchester United have occasionally won trophies in the past decade, their have largely been in the shadows of their noisy neighbours.

The Red Devils reached the final of the Europa League this season only to lose to Tottenham Hotspur by a 1-0 scoreline. Co-owners INEOS have since kept their trust in Ruben Amorim, who arrived from Sporting in November last year, and are now working to hand him a squad fit to suit his tactics.

Are Manchester United eyeing a move for 22-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt striker?

Hugo Ekitike

Manchester United are interested in Hugo Ekitike this summer, acccording to The Guardian. The Premier League giants are looking to add more firepower to their roster following a disappointing campaign.

The Red Devils have already secured the services of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a reported £62.5 million, but a new No. 9 is also on their agenda. Rasmus Hojlund has struggled to impress and remains linked with an exit from Old Trafford.

Manchester United roped in Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna last summer, but the Dutchman hasn't been prolific in front of the goal as expected. Ruben Amorim now desires an upgrade in the position, and was previously eyeing a reunion with Sporting hitman Viktor Gyokeres.

However, it now appears that the Swede prefers a move to Arsenal, prompting the Red Devils to turn to Ekitike. The 22-year-old scored 22 goals and set up 12 more from 48 games this season and is under contract with Eintracht Frankfurt until 2029.

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More