"I was more off the pitch than on it" - Real Madrid forward on limited game time under Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic is hoping for an increase in his game time in the upcoming season after failing to break into the XI under previous manager Zinedine Zidane.

Jovic was signed by Real Madrid for €63 million in the 2019 summer transfer window but failed to impress former boss Zinedine Zidane. He was then sent back to Eintracht Frankfurt on a six-month loan deal in January earlier this year.

Having scored just two goals for Real Madrid in 32 appearances across all competitions, the 23-year-old is hopeful that he can turn his fortunes around under new manager Carlo Ancelotti.

"My priority is to be in a quality league and play. At my age, and after such a long time where I was more off the pitch than on it, if I leave again I want to be somewhere where they recognize my quality enough to have me consistently in the line-up," Jovic told Serbian publication Informer (via Marca).

I did not come to Real Madrid by accident: Luka Jovic

The Serbian international was snapped up by Real Madrid after a 27-goal season for Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2018-19 season. He had scored 17 goals in the Bundesliga, and another 10 in UEFA Europa League.

However, after moving to Madrid, the forward's struggles in front of goal started, which eventually led to a loan deal back to Frankfurt. However, with the new season now round the corner, Jovic is 'ready to give everything' and be 'prepared for the new season'.

"I know my goals. I try to leave a positive impression and show my best. The last two seasons could have been better, but a lot has happened. I want everything to be better in the end, because I did not come to [Real] Madrid by accident.

"I did not speak with Ancelotti about my situation, but I have to give everything and be as prepared as possible for the new season.

"You can't lose anything by being at Real Madrid. You can only win. You play with the best players in the world and it is a great club. You can't go backwards by being at a team like this," Jovic said.

