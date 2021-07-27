Top 5 favorites to win the Premier League this season (2021-22)

It’s that time of the year again. The new Premier League season is less than a month away and some of the biggest clubs in England have already played their hands in the transfer market. With the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea growing in stature in recent years, it’s quite impossible to predict what we’re in store for this year.

The Premier League is no stranger to competitive title races and the 2021-22 season has a particularly interesting look to it at the moment. There are several factors influencing the title race this year, but the top four will likely feature the Premier League’s usual suspects.

The transfer market will play a massive role in this Premier League title race, with clubs having to make do with shoestring budgets as a result of the pandemic. Fifth place is up for grabs this year, and we’ll probably see another race for Champions League qualification towards the end of the season.

Some of the biggest teams in the Premier League are yet to dip into their funds this summer. It does make you wonder if they are over their budget for the season or if they’re happy with the players they’ve got at the moment.

We may yet be in for a high-profile transfer in the coming weeks – it only takes a few transfer decisions to influence a Premier League title bid. Without further ado, here are my favorites for the Premier League top five this season.

#5 Leicester City

Leicester City are my favorites to secure a fifth-place finish in the Premier League, and for good reason. Brendan Rodger’s side have already defied skeptics across the country in recent years and have shown steady improvement despite the occasional setback in the transfer market.

Leicester City probably won’t repeat their heroics from 2016 and win the Premier League. There is one thing that puts distance between them and the chasing pack – an extraordinary sense of ambition. The Foxes are in no mood for a strawberry season and simply refuse to disappear after a successful season.

With Patson Daka and Boubakary Soumare joining Leicester City’s ranks this year, Rodgers has the ammunition he needs to mount another title challenge. Leicester City might not be able to win the Premier League title next year but they are certainly a bonafide top-five candidate.

#4 Manchester United

Manchester United have a strong squad and will be in the reckoning for the title this season. The Jadon Sancho factor is undeniably massive. He didn’t get the minutes he needed at the Euros, but that’s largely down to Gareth Southgate’s system with the England national team. When he did come on, he was certainly a handful and showcased his qualities admirably.

The goalkeeping situation at the club is interesting, and I’d say Dean Henderson is set to be Ole’s top choice in the Premier League. A change in between the sticks would cause a ripple effect, however, and the rest of the team could potentially need some time to adjust to the change.

It is unlikely that Manchester United will lose their fluidity but with Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City as competition, the Red Devils can’t afford to concede an early advantage. If Manchester United take their time to establish themselves as Premier League contenders, we could be having conversations about whether they can catch up by Christmas.

Paul Pogba has become a focal point yet again in the transfer market. If I was in that changing room, I’d be like, “Here we go again!” The other players wouldn’t be too worried about it, though – Pogba’s transfer situation is always in the news and this summer’s discourse seems par for the course. Bruno Fernandes is also an important player for Manchester United, and it’ll be interesting to see how he performs this year.

There is a clear demarcation between the top three and the rest of the contenders at the moment, and Manchester United will need to do better this season. The Red Devils have plenty of quality in their ranks but often fail to match their talent with results in the Premier League.

