"I wouldn't play Foden or Grealish" - Jamie O'Hara names 2 players who should join Harry Kane in England front 3 for 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara has told talkSPORT that Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling should start alongside Harry Kane for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Three Lions kick off their FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar on 21 November against Iran.

There has been much debate over who should play with Kane in England's front three under Gareth Southgate.

O'Hara believes Rashford should start on the wings.

The Manchester United forward has bagged seven goals and provided three assists in 15 appearances across competitions.

He has earned 46 international caps, scoring 12 goals.

In the process, O'Hara omitted the likes of Phil Foden and Jack Grealish, saying:

"What about Marcus Rashford? He’s probably in anyway, but he’s been really good this season and his form has been great. I would actually start him for England. I would play Sterling as well. I wouldn’t play Foden or Grealish."

O'Hara would choose Sterling to accompany Rashford and Kane in attack, saying:

“No [I wouldn’t play Saka], I’d play Sterling. When I’ve watched England in the past, when I’ve really enjoyed watching them, a while ago, was when Rashford, Kane and Sterling played as a front three."

Sterling joined Chelsea in the summer from Manchester City for £50.6 million and has managed four goals and two assists in 16 appearances.

The winger has earned 79 international caps, scoring 19 goals.

The former Liverpool winger has been a favorite of Southgate's and a constant presence in the team.

The likes of Foden, Grealish and Saka will be determined to be in Southgate's starting line-up at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the trio have impressed this season.

Foden has made 17 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

At the same time, Grealish has managed one goal in 13 appearances, whilst Saka has five goals and five assists in 17.

O'Hara explained why he would choose Rashford and Sterling over the trio:

“If you play Rashford, who can get behind, and Sterling, who can get behind, I think it’s a serious threat. That’s why I would play him.”

Sterling has come off the boil ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Sterling is criticized for his lack of form

With just twenty days until England face Iran in their FIFA World Cup opener, time is of the essence for players to find form.

Sterling is struggling at present as he has lacked goal contributions since a scintillating start to life at Stamford Bridge.

He has gone eight matches without scoring and was woeful in Chelsea's 4-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on 29 October.

Former Blues winger Pat Nevin has claimed that Sterling is nowhere close to making the World Cup squad on current form.

He said (via SportBible):

"If he keeps playing the way he is right now, he's not even a consideration for the World Cup.He is having a really really bad time and today he is having an absolutely terrible game."

