"I didn't play well" - Manchester United star wants to put last season behind and focus on new era 

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has vowed to put last season behind him and focus on the upcoming campaign.

The England international has admitted to having a forgetful season last time out, both as an individual as well as a team.

The 29-year-old attended a question-and-answer session with about 30 fans in Melbourne on Saturday that also featured Anthony Martial, Alex Telles and Tom Heaton.

When asked about last season, the Englishman admitted that he did not have the best season of his career but is desperate to improve this campaign. Maguire said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

"Listen, last year was disappointing. As an individual I didn't play well, and as team we certainly didn't play well."

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Ten Hag has confirmed Harry Maguire is the captain.....told you. Ridiculous. How can someone who led us like that last year, leaks etc still be captain. Ten Hag just said Maguire has achieved a lot of success over the years Ten Hag has confirmed Harry Maguire is the captain.....told you. Ridiculous. How can someone who led us like that last year, leaks etc still be captain. Ten Hag just said Maguire has achieved a lot of success over the years

"But a good career can last 10 to 15 years and you're never going to have every year where it's plain sailing and you don't have any difficulties."

"You're going to have to fight, you're going to have setbacks and last year was certainly a setback for myself on my career path."

Maguire has insisted that the Red Devils are keen to make a strong comeback this season and fight for trophies. He added:

"Everyone - the players, the club - know last year was nowhere near good enough, but it's a fresh start and we've got a big season ahead."

"It's behind us now and we look forward to the future and getting this club back to winning trophies, which is what it's all about."

Can Harry Maguire bounce back and justify his price tag at Manchester United?

One of the biggest reasons behind Manchester United's dramatic downfall over the last few years is their poor transfers, with Harry Maguire being one of the biggest flops.

The Englishman became the most expensive defender in the world after his mammoth £80 million move to Old Trafford in 2019 but has failed miserably to justify his enormous price tag.

B/R Football @brfootball Erik ten Hag confirms Harry Maguire will continue as Manchester United captain next season Erik ten Hag confirms Harry Maguire will continue as Manchester United captain next season 🔴 https://t.co/Twp6g4OwHH

The Red Devils had a poor last season having conceded a whopping 57 goals, the most in their Premier League history, and Maguire was one of their biggest underperformers.

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has shown plenty of trust in the Englishman, having announced his decision to retain him as the club captain.

We will have to wait and see whether the former Leicester City star can manage to repay the faith Ten Hag has shown in him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far