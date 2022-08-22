“I played centre-back, but I can jump and win the ball against Peter Crouch” – Evra offers advice that could make ‘difference’ for Lisandro Martinez at Manchester United

Manchester United have been criticised by many for their decision to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax this summer due to the player's diminutive stature. However, former Red Devils defender Patrice Evra believes that won't be a problem for the centre-back as long as he can jump.

New United manager Erik ten Hag rang a few changes after taking charge of affairs at Old Trafford this summer. Lisandro Martinez was one of the first players he lured to Old Trafford.

Despite Martinez being a great talent, many believe the Argentine's height - 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) - could be his undoing against taller opposition attackers in the Premier League.

90min @90min_Football



thinks it could be an issue. 🫤



@SkyFootball It's been spoken about since he arrived, but does Lisandro Martinez's height cause problems for Manchester United? @Carra23 thinks it could be an issue. 🫤 It's been spoken about since he arrived, but does Lisandro Martinez's height cause problems for Manchester United?@Carra23 thinks it could be an issue. 🫤@SkyFootball https://t.co/5B0Y0yrfiw

Amid the concerns raised, Patrice Evra has reminded everyone of how he was able to thrive during his time in the Premier League, despite standing at 5 ft 8 in (174 cm) by making use of his jump.

"He's (Erik ten Hag) brought in Lisandro Martinez, and everyone has questioned his height," the Frenchman said during an interview with Betfair. I played centre-back, but I can jump and win the ball against Peter Crouch, so this is the difference. I never blame a player's height, but you have to be able to jump."

Evra recalled how he handled bigger opposition players in the Premier League and won Sir Alex Ferguson's trust as a result.

Squawka @Squawka COMPARED: Lisandro Martínez vs. the tallest centre-backs in the Premier League. COMPARED: Lisandro Martínez vs. the tallest centre-backs in the Premier League. 👀 https://t.co/dXgu5dzlsT

"I remember myself, when we played against Bolton, I was playing against Kevin Davies, that's when Sir Alex Ferguson said 'OK, Evra can play against Stoke, Wolves, against those big teams.' He could see I could handle big players, where the majority of their game was in the air, and I enjoyed it."

Lisandro Martinez expected to play for Manchester United against Liverpool

The centre-back has played two games for the Red Devils this season.

Manchester United will take on Liverpool on Monday night (August 22) in their third Premier League game of the season today. Martinez is expected to get the nod at the heart of defence.

Both teams will look for their first league win of the season, with Liverpool drawing and United losing their first two games. Ten Hag will hope his defenders do a better job against the Merseysiders, having conceded six goals in their last two games.

United are languishing at the foot of the standings after two matchdays, marking their worst start to an English top-flight campaign in 101 years.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav