“I played in Champions League Finals, but El Clasico is unique” - Samuel Eto’o says a Barcelona victory against Real Madrid ‘can be worth 6 points’

Former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o has tipped Barcelona to come out on top in their upcoming El Clasico clash with Real Madrid.

The Blaugrana have had a slow start to the season following the exit of their talisman Lionel Messi to PSG this summer. Barcelona are ninth in the La Liga table, five points adrift of league leaders Real Madrid, but with a game in hand.

Considering the same, the Cameroonian believes a victory against their arch-rivals would be worth six points for Barcelona. Samuel Eto'o remarked in this regard:

"The fans are not going to see Messi or Cristiano. What matters is that the team of your heart wins. Barcelona have started badly, it is true, but it is a unique game and the players will have to take advantage of it to change the season. Winning against Real Madrid could be worth six points."

FCBarcelonaFl @FCBarcelonaFl 💬 Samuel Eto'o at the Festival dello Sport: "Lately, Barça has made me suffer. It would be difficult to accept the elimination of the Champions League group I still hope it doesn't happen." 💬 Samuel Eto'o at the Festival dello Sport: "Lately, Barça has made me suffer. It would be difficult to accept the elimination of the Champions League group I still hope it doesn't happen."

Samuel Eto'o further stressed the importance of the Clasico, claiming no fixture in football compares with the legendary face-off between two of the greatest clubs in history. He said:

"It is the most beautiful game in the world. I played in the Champions League finals, but I can say that El Clasico is unique, there is no fixture like it."

Despite tipping Barcelona to triumph in the Clasico, the Cameroonian is aware of the club's difficult situation right now.

He also added that it would be unacceptable for the Blaugrana to be eliminated at the group stage of the Champions League. Barcelona are flirting with a shock group-stage exit, as they lost their first two games in the competition for the very first time. The former Cameroon international added:

"Lately, Barcelona has been making me suffer. These are hard times for those of us who love the club. It would be difficult to accept the elimination of the Champions League group. I still hope it does not happen."

B/R Football @brfootball —Down 3-0 to Benfica

—Lost 3-0 at home to Bayern

—Zero shots on target over two gamesBarcelona's Champions League season 🙃 —Down 3-0 to Benfica

—Lost 3-0 at home to Bayern

—Zero shots on target over two gamesBarcelona's Champions League season 🙃 https://t.co/11dSrQ5uIm

Samuel Eto'o represented Barcelona between 2004 and 2009. During his five-year stint with the Blaugrana, the Cameroonian bagged 130 goals and 40 assists in 199 appearances across competitions. He also claimed multiple honours, including two Champions League crowns, three La Liga titles and one Copa del Rey, among others.

Barcelona have had a slow start to the season

Barcelona have won just three of their nine games across all competitions this season.

Also Read

Barcelona have had one of their worst starts to a season across competitions in the last few years. As things stand, the Blaugrana risk missing out on the Champions League knockout phase, having convincingly lost their first two games in the competition.

Their La Liga campaign has been uninspiring as well. Ronald Koeman's men currently rank ninth in the table, with just three victories from their seven fixtures in the Spanish top flight. They'll need to step up immediately to avoid one of their worst seasons in recent memory.

Edited by Bhargav