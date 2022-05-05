“I played with these players on FIFA” – Rhys Healey comments on ‘incredible’ chance to play against PSG and Messi after sealing promotion with Toulouse

English player Rhys Healey is excited to face PSG stars Lionel Messi and Neymar after firing Toulouse back into Ligue 1. Les Violets were relegated from the top flight after the 2019-20 season but have now been promoted back to the first division after two years.

Healey, formerly of Cardiff City and MK Dons, played an integral role in their success, netting 20 goals in Ligue 2, more than any player in the division. It's also the most he has ever managed in a single campaign.

Although Toulouse still have two more games left before closing out their campaign, the 27-year-old forward is excited at the prospect of facing PSG's superstars next season. He said:

"The chance of facing big players like Messi was so far away when I was a kid, and now it is so close. I played with these players on Fifa and now could have the chance to be on the same pitch with them and play at places like the Parc des Princes and Marseille. It is incredible."

Toulouse confirmed their place in Ligue 1 after a 2-0 defeat of Niort on Tuesday. They hold a five-point advantage at atop the table with just two games to go. The club broke into celebration after gaining promotion last week. Healey feels that erased the painful memories of their playoff defeat last year, adding:

“It was great to get promotion on Monday. I cannot explain it, to be honest. The beers were flowing; there was dancing and singing. Also, there was a lot of relief as we lost in the play-off final a year ago.”

Healey joined Toulouse for an undisclosed fee in 2020 and has struck 38 goals from 72 appearances for them across competitions. Toulouse host Nimes on Saturday before closing out their campaign away to second-placed Ajaccio, who're also close to promotion.

PSG reclaim Ligue 1 title

PSG, meanwhile, reclaimed the Ligue 1 title last week following a 1-1 draw with Lens. It's been a relatively easy campaign for them, with no team putting up a sustained challenge to the Parisians who sealed their eighth title in ten years.

Lille, the defending champions, have witnessed a dramatic decline in form this season. They languish in tenth place, conceding their top-flight crown limply.

