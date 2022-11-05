“I would have played for Real Madrid” – Barcelona superstar makes honest admission about joining rivals

Barcelona's young midfielder Pedri has admitted that he would have played for Real Madrid had it not been Barcelona who made the first move to sign the Spanish youngster. The midfielder has often been quizzed over his rumored trial at Madrid before Barca reached an agreement with him.

The 19-year-old midfielder said that rejecting Madrid's offer would have been very difficult for him because of the club's illustrious history, as per Barca Universal:

However, the youngster does not regret missing out on joining Los Blancos as he eventually arrived at his dream club, Barcelona:

“My ambition was to make my way as a professional footballer and it would have been very difficult to refuse the offer of one of the greats in the history of this sport. That train passed and two years later I ended up signing for the team of my dreams.''

Pedri joined Las Palmas' youth side in 2018 from Juventud Laguna. The young Spaniard, at 16, was soon promoted to play for the club's senior side in La Liga under manager Pepe Mel. He also agreed to a four-year contract with the Spanish club before making his senior side debut in 2019.

He had a successful debut season in La Liga with Las Palmas as he scored four goals and provided seven assists in 37 appearances across different tournaments.

Impressed by the youngster's talent and his potential, Barcelona reached an agreement with Las Palmas for the transfer of Pedri on an initial two-year deal worth €5 million. He spent the rest of the 2019-20 season with Las Palmas and officially arrived at Camp Nou before the beginning of the 2020-21 season.

Since then, Pedri has scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in 91 appearances for the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid's young sensation shares an interesting family anecdote involving a potential choice to join Barcelona

Real Madrid's young Brazilian forward Rodrygo shared an interesting incident where his father offered him a choice between Los Blancos and Barcelona. The 21-year-old Brazilian forward made an instant choice and picked his current club over their arch-rivals.

Sharing the interesting incident, Rodrygo revealed:

"I came home after a match. I had a Real Madrid shirt at home and my father came into my room with that shirt and another Barcelona shirt and he said to me, now choose. And I chose the Real Madrid shirt.”

Rodrygo was signed by Real Madrid in 2018 after reaching an agreement with Santos over a five-year deal worth €45 million. Back then, the Brazilian was being scouted by several big European clubs, including Barcelona. However, the teenager decided to complete his childhood dream and agreed to terms with Los Blancos.

Since his arrival in Spain, Rodrygo has become a popular figure at the Santiago Bernabeau. The Brazilian has scored 25 goals and provided 26 assists in 125 appearances for the Spanish giants.

