“I played on Saturday and then went to Paris” - Ronaldo Nazario opens up on how he attended night parties while playing for Real Madrid

Ronaldo Nazario has revealed that he used to attend parties in Paris when he played for Real Madrid. The Brazilian legend recalled traveling from France to Spain hours before training sessions and still doing well.

Speaking to Cadena SER, Ronaldo claimed that there was pressure on footballers to attend or host house parties in Madrid. He revealed that he used to travel a lot because of it.

He said (via Football Espana):

“I was at all of them. I played on Saturday and then went to Paris. I spent Sunday in Paris and went to the party at night. At seven in the morning, I caught the plane to Madrid and arrived at nine in the morning with training at ten. I did this many times. In the city you play in, you either have a house party or you’re done for. So I branched out and traveled. I’ve always been one to throw parties and make sure everyone is happy.”

Ronaldo Nazario had two stints in Spain – with Real Madrid and Barcelona. He scored 104 goals in 177 matches for Los Blancos, while scoring 47 times in 49 matches for the Catalan side.

When Real Madrid legend Ronaldo Nazario claimed he partied responsibly

Real Madrid legend Ronaldo Nazario has spoken about parties during his time with Real Madrid in previous interviews as well, claiming that he always made sure he was responsible. Speaking to Movistar in 2020, the former AC Milan striker revealed that he wanted to remain fit despite his off-the-pitch life. He said (via GOAL):

"There is a legend around what it was like. [They'd say] I had 'one party too many', but it was not like that. I have always been very responsible, I always tried not to damage my physique. After the matches were won, I did like to celebrate - and as we always won, it was a problem! But there was much more exaggeration than what it was really like. It was a spectacular time. Real Madrid and Madrid is the best combination of city and team that one can find in life."

Ronaldo played for Inter Milan, Corinthians, PSV, and Cruzeiro as well in his career and scored 310 goals (481 games) in his club career. He also managed to score 62 goals in 99 matches for the Brazil national team despite his injury issues.

